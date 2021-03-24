Defending champion Omaha Skutt defeats South Sioux City

Defending champion Omaha Skutt did just that on Wednesday night.

They defended.

The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks got a pair of goals in less than three minutes late in the first half and rode a rock solid backline to 2-0 win over second-ranked South Sioux City in a match postponed from Tuesday.

“Our defense has played pretty well all year,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “We’ve only given up a handful of actual shots on goal. When you’re not allowing teams to get shots, you’re going to be sitting pretty good.”

Senior Ryan Zavadil scored the match-winner in the 33rd minute on the counter attack. Not long after - 180 seconds to be exact - sophomore Dylan Toth added a goal of his own, taking a centering ball on the back post and giving Skutt some breathing room before the break.

“That was big going into the half,” Zabawa said. “It took the wind out of their sails a bit.”

From there it was the Skutt defense that locked things down.

Senior keeper Zach Weis notched his first shutout of the season. Weis and the SkyHawks didn’t give up a goal at the state tournament a year ago on the way to the title, part of six straight clean sheets to end the season.