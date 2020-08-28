Defending champs Skutt, Wahoo open 1-0; Columbus takes down Scottsbluff

The opening Friday night of the prep football season was a mixed bag for the defending state champions.
Omaha Skutt, Class B’s defending champ, had a tough opener but knocked off rival Omaha Roncalli 35-19.
Wahoo (C-1), Oakland-Craig (C-2) and Humphrey St. Francis (Eight Man-2) rolled to wins in their openers.
Bellevue West, Class A’s defending champ, didn’t play, while Osceola-High Plains, which won Eight Man-1, has split into separate squads this fall. Osceola won, High Plains lost.
Harvard, the Six Man champ, led 34-20 after three quarters before Spalding Academy rallied for a 47-40 win.
Good start for Discoverers
Columbus, which initially was going to open its season against Omaha Central before the Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports, picked up a win against Class B power Scottsbluff and blanked the Bearcats 13-0. Scottsbluff was the Class B runner-up a year ago.
Scottsbluff was one of five ranked teams in Class B to lose on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic, which uncharacteristically lost first four games last season, downed Boone Central 21-14 in this year’s opener. The Knights capped a scoreless second half with a goal-line stand to finish off the victory.
