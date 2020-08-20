Defending Class A champ Papillion-La Vista opens softball season with win

Other than players not leaving the dugout to surround home plate for home run celebrations, Thursday was just another good start to a softball season by Papillion-La Vista.
The defending Class A state champion Monarchs won their eighth consecutive season opener with an 8-0, 6-inning victory over Millard North.
Second baseman Mia Jarecki hit two home runs and catcher Brooke Dumont was 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Papio offense. Monarchs ace Jordyn Bahl struck out 13 and gave up just one hit before slugging the solo home run in the sixth that ended the game one inning early.
Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said it was a good performance for a season opener, but there’s also plenty for Bahl and everyone else to work on as Papio prepares for four games this weekend in the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.
“(Bahl) wasn’t as sharp as she can be, but she did what she needed to do,” Petersen said. “Everybody was a little anxious to start playing, and things will settle down as we move along. It’s nice to be playing and get things going.”
With almost as many spectators ringing the outfield fence as there were inside the gates at La Vista City Park, Monarchs fans had plenty to cheer about from the first pitch to Bahl’s final swing.
Bahl struck two of the first three batters she faced before Papio’s offense gave their ace a 2-run cushion with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Dumont, who along with Jarecki has committed to play at South Dakota State, dropped a two-out single into short center field.
Shortstop and Iowa commit Maggie Vasa then drove the ball to center field, where it was dropped by Lynn Davis. That would have been the third out, but instead Dumont’s pinch-runner Emma McGrath moved to third.
Vasa then stole second base before first baseman Kaylee Wagner singled through the left side of the infield to bring home both McGrath and Vasa for a 2-0 Papio lead.
First-year Millard North coach Travis Unzicker, who was a longtime assistant at Millard South, said giving the Monarchs extra outs isn’t something any team can get away with.
“We made a couple of mistakes that cost us, and you can’t do that against a good team like Papillion,” Unzicker said. “We gave them four or five outs in a couple of innings, and they made us pay for it.”
Jarecki hit the first pitch of the third inning over the center field fence to put Papio ahead 3-0. Her second round-tripper came with two outs in the fourth inning after third baseman Jenna Hoelscher led off with a walk against Monarchs lefthander Desi Cuevas.
Two more runs in the fifth inning put Papio up 7-0 before Bahl’s 1-out home run off a Cuevas change-up ended the game and gave Papio its 37th consecutive victory.
Millard North (0-1).................000 000—0 1 2
Papillion-La Vista (1-0)..........201 221—8 8 0
W: Jordyn Bahl (1-0). L: Desi Cuevas (0-1). HR: PLV, Mia Jarecki (2), Bahl.
Other results
Omaha Gross 2, Douglas County West 0: Jordan Skradski had 10 strikeouts and Mattee Fry had an RBI single for the Cougars.
Omaha Gross 4, Ralston 2: Jenna Skradski had 10 strikeouts and Ellie Zoucha had a two-run home run for the Cougars.
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Westside 0: Maddia Groff tossed a perfect game and Abby Russell had three hits for the Top 10 No. 2 Crusaders.
Ralston 13, Douglas County West 3: Kanelli Adler, Chloe Wagner, Jaclyn Johnson each had three hits for the Rams.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!