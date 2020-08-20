Defending Class A champ Papillion-La Vista opens softball season with win

Other than players not leaving the dugout to surround home plate for home run celebrations, Thursday was just another good start to a softball season by Papillion-La Vista.

The defending Class A state champion Monarchs won their eighth consecutive season opener with an 8-0, 6-inning victory over Millard North.

Second baseman Mia Jarecki hit two home runs and catcher Brooke Dumont was 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Papio offense. Monarchs ace Jordyn Bahl struck out 13 and gave up just one hit before slugging the solo home run in the sixth that ended the game one inning early.

Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said it was a good performance for a season opener, but there’s also plenty for Bahl and everyone else to work on as Papio prepares for four games this weekend in the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.

“(Bahl) wasn’t as sharp as she can be, but she did what she needed to do,” Petersen said. “Everybody was a little anxious to start playing, and things will settle down as we move along. It’s nice to be playing and get things going.”

With almost as many spectators ringing the outfield fence as there were inside the gates at La Vista City Park, Monarchs fans had plenty to cheer about from the first pitch to Bahl’s final swing.