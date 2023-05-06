Millard West defeated Lincoln Southeast 7-5 on Saturday to capture the A-1 district baseball title.
The victory will send the 29-5 Wildcats, the defending Class A champions, back to the state tournament.
Peyton Moore homered and had three RBIs for host Millard West.
The Knights finish the season 18-11.
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.
