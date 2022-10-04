Defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt knocked out of softball playoffs

Omaha Skutt will not have the chance to defend its Class B state softball championship later this month after losing Monday in the first round of subdistrict tournament games.

The SkyHawks fell 6-0 to Elkhorn North in the first round of the B-3 subdistrict at Bennington. Skutt ends its season at 11-16. But that loss was hardly the biggest surprise of the 10 Class B and 10 Class C tournaments played across the state.

O’Neill gets that honor. The Eagles were the No. 4 seed in the B-8 subdistrict at Grand Island’s Veterans Field but defeated No. 1 seed Grand Island Northwest 10-0 before defeating 2021 Class B runner-up Hastings 8-0 in the championship game.

Those wins earned O’Neill one of the berths in the eight Class B district championship tournaments that will be played Friday and/or Saturday. Those best-of-three tournaments will determine the eight qualifiers for the Oct. 12-14 Class B state tournament in Hastings.

The other Class B upset was Norris defeating Beatrice and No. 1-ranked Wahoo to win the B-5 tournament at Wahoo’s Hackberry Park. The Titans tied the game in the seventh inning and went on to beat the Warriors 5-4 in eight innings.

Class C will so play its eight district championship tournaments Friday and/or Saturday.

Class A district tournaments will begin Wednesday and conclude Thursday. For the first time since 2005, Papillion-La Vista is not hosting a district tournament as a No. 1 district seed. The Monarchs will be the No. 2 seed in the A-7 district at Millard West.

CLASS B

B1 – Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 10, Nebraska City 4

B2 – Blair 3, Omaha Mercy 1

B3 – Bennington 11, Elkhorn North 1

B4 – Waverly 4, Elkhorn 3

B5 – Norris 5, Wahoo 4 (8 innings)

B6 – Seward 5, Crete 3

B7 – Columbus Lakeview 2, Aurora 0

B8 – O’Neill 8, Hastings 0

B9 – Not available

B10 – Scottsbluff 14, Alliance 1

CLASS C

C1 – Falls City 11, Fort Calhoun 3

C2 – Yutan/Mead 8, Freeman 2

C3 – Wahoo Neumann defeated NEN, score not available

C4 – Not available

C5 – David City Aquinas 8, Milford 4

C6 – FCEMF 13, Centennial 1

C7 – Central City 5, Polk County 4

C8 – Hastings St. Cecilia 7, St. Paul 3

C9 – Gothenburg 5, Cozad 4

C10 – Not available