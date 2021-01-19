Delaney White records double-double in Norris' win over York

YORK, Neb. — Norris turned to its defense Tuesday night to defeat the top-ranked team in Class B.

The fourth-ranked Titans held York to a season low point total in a 49-34 victory. Norris moved to 10-1 while the Dukes, ranked No. 1 in Class B and No. 6 in the overall Top 10, fell to 12-1.

"I was proud of our defense," Titans coach Mark Hagerman said. "But I was most proud in the second half of limiting them to one-shot possessions."

The game was tied at halftime but Norris went on a 9-0 run to start the third quarter. York coach Matt Kern called two timeouts during that stretch but his team was unable to regain the momentum.

"We got some good shots," he said. "We just couldn't hit anything in that quarter."

The Dukes, who average almost 55 points per game, were held to five points in that third period. Norris widened its lead to 16 in the fourth, scoring its final eight points from the free-throw line.

"That fast start in the second half definitely helped," Hagerman said. "It gave us a shot in the arm."

Brianna Stai led the Titans with 12 points, including nine in the second half. Delaney White scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.