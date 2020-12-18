Denim Johnson scores 20 in Omaha Central's win over Papillion-La Vista South

Denim Johnson’s 20 points led No. 5 Omaha Central in a 70-69 win Friday night over No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South.
Central broke to a 9-0 lead and made nine of its first 10 shots. Papio South, with Danair Dempsey getting 19 points, got within one before Jaren Marshall made two free throws with 21.5 seconds left for a 70-67 lead.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Omaha Central boys basketball hosts Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports