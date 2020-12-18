 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denim Johnson scores 20 in Omaha Central's win over Papillion-La Vista South
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Denim Johnson scores 20 in Omaha Central's win over Papillion-La Vista South

{{featured_button_text}}

Denim Johnson’s 20 points led No. 5 Omaha Central in a 70-69 win Friday night over No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South.

Central broke to a 9-0 lead and made nine of its first 10 shots. Papio South, with Danair Dempsey getting 19 points, got within one before Jaren Marshall made two free throws with 21.5 seconds left for a 70-67 lead.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Omaha Central boys basketball hosts Papillion-La Vista South

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert