Devyn Jones' three touchdowns pushes Papio South past North Platte

Papillion-La Vista South overcame penalties with the aide of a stout running game and its second-half defense to beat North Platte 35-21 Friday night in the season opener.

The Titans opened the game with a heavy dose of running back Devyn Jones, who punched in the first touchdown from 4 yards out to close an eight-minute, 16-play drive.

Then the flags started to fly on Papio South, which had facemasks on the kickoff and first play from scrimmage to set up the Bulldogs in prime field position. One play later, a 48-yard scamper by Brock Roblee cut the lead to 8-7.

But Jones said the Titans "trusted the offensive line" to set the tone, and the senior would finish with three touchdowns.

Coach Tim Clemenger said that the run game is part of his team's identity.

"It's one of our strengths that we've focused on this year," Clemenger said. "The O-line loves it, they buy into it, Dev loves it, buys into it. Everybody's buying into it, so you got something special so hopefully we can keep it going throughout the year."

Defense was also key for the Titans after giving up a pair of touchdowns to start the game.

Papio South forced two three-and-outs to start the second half, and scored a touchdown after both to push the lead to 28-14.

"At the very beginning we struggled on defense, and they had our number early," Clemenger said. "Really, really good running game, so getting those two stops in the second half, that was absolutely huge. We were able to score, able to keep North Platte at bay."

Senior linebacker Trace Marco, who racked up a pair of tackles for loss, said the defense's success comes from playing with energy.

"The fans that helped, and reading our keys," he said. "They were running weak side more often, and I knew I just got to stay home."

North Platte (0-1) ......... 7 7 0 7—21

At Papio South (1-0) .... 8 7 13 7—35

PS: Devyn Jones 4 run (run by Sam Schuler)

NP: Brock Roblee 48 run (kick good)

PS: Kylan Connor 4 run (kick good)

NP: Kolten Tilford 8 run (kick good)

PS: Jones 2 run (kick good)

PS: Keenan Flannery 43 pass from Sam Schuler (kick blocked)

NP: Caden Joneson 7 run (kick good)

PS: Jones 3 run (kick good)