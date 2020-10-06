District girls golf results for Classes B and C

In Tuesday’s only Class B girls golf district, individual champion Riley Stuhr led York to a one-stroke victory over Grand Island Northwest in the B-3 tournament at Grand Island’s Jackrabbit Run.

Class C winners Tuesday were Olivia Lovegrove of team champion Lincoln Christian in C-1, Abbigail Brodersen of team champion Boone Central in C-2 and Angela Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic in C -3, in which Broken Bow was the team champion.