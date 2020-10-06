District girls golf results for Classes B and C

In Tuesday’s only Class B girls golf district, individual champion Riley Stuhr led York to a one-stroke victory over Grand Island Northwest in the B-3 tournament at Grand Island’s Jackrabbit Run.
Class C winners Tuesday were Olivia Lovegrove of team champion Lincoln Christian in C-1, Abbigail Brodersen of team champion Boone Central in C-2 and Angela Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic in C -3, in which Broken Bow was the team champion.
B-3 at Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island
Team scores (top three to state): York 380, Grand Island NW 381, Seward 389, Hastings 397, Aurora 417, Columbus Lakeview 417, Schuyler 422, Adams Central NTS (no team score)
Individual qualifiers: Riley Stuhr, York, 86; Sidney O'Dey, AC, 90; Lalaina Fry, GINW, 91; Hailey Schuster, GINW, 91; Natalie Brandt, Hastings, 93; Breanna Placke, Seward, 95; Remi Christensen, Seward, 95; Abigail York, York, 95; Riley Darbro, Aurora, 98; Nataliy Anderson, Seward, 98.
C-1 at Hidden Acres, Beatrice
Team scores: Lincoln Christian 378, Lincoln Lutheran 383, Heartland 392, Tri County 398, Syracuse 439, Central City 454, Auburn 503, HTRS NTS, Palmyra NTS, Fairbury NTS, Elmwood-Murdock NTS, Exeter-Milligan NTS, Johnson County NTS
Individual qualifiers: Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 77; Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; Madison Miller, Heartland, 87; Grace Fahleson, LL, 87; Maya Kuszak, LC, 90; Carissa Lijewski, Tri County, 92; Rachael Volin, LL, 93; Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse, 95; Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 96; Ryan Sand, TC, 99
C-2 at Oakland
Team scores: Boone Central 395, Omaha Brownell Talbot 416, Columbus Scotus 423, Oakland-Craig 433, Omaha Concordia 466, Fullerton 476, Arlington 491, St. Paul 496, Shelby-Rising City 572, Fremont Bergan NTS, Clarkson/Leigh NTS, Omaha Roncalli NTS, Cedar Bluffs NTS
Individual qualifiers: Abbigail Brodersen, BC, 77; Edie Anderson, OC, 88; Cecilia Arndt, CS, 91; Grayson Shirey, OBT, 94; Emaan Khan, OBT, 96; Rachel Malander, BCl, 98; Emily Beed, Fullerton, 99; Karah Johnson, OC, 104; Elizabeth Goebel, OBT, 105; Dianna Taylor, Arlington, 106
C-4 at Indianhead, Grand Island
Team scores: Broken Bow 353, Minden 400, Grand Island CC 401, Cozad 407, Gothenburg 434, Kearney Catholic 437, Ravenna 458, Gibbon 467, Doniphan-Trumbull 480, Arcadia/Loup City 523, Cambridge NTS, Centura NTS, Southwest NTS
Individual qualifiers: Angela Messere, GICC, 80; Camryn Johnson, BB, 81; Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 84; Kendall Colby, Minden, 86; Emery Custer, BB, 87; Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 89; Madison Jackson, BB, 90; Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91; Avery Campbell, BB, 95; Graycee Oeltjen, BB.
