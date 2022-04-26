District soccer pairings feature quadruple header and matchup between repeat champions

A rematch for the repeat champs and a quadruple header over the weekend in Lincoln highlight Tuesday’s release of the Class A district soccer pairings.

The 14 brackets — seven each for boys and girls — were finalized after the completion of play Monday, and posted to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association website on Tuesday afternoon.

Amongst the notable names is two-time defending boys champion Omaha South, which opens postseason play with a 10 a.m. first round match in the A-3 tournament Saturday against Millard West.

A win would put the Packers into a district final next week, potentially against Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South.

Sixth-ranked South (7-5) has lost four of its last five entering Thursday’s meeting with top-ranked Gretna. The lone victory in that stretch was a 2-1 win over the same Millard West team they’ll see on Saturday.

The Packers are trying to become the first boys team in Class A history to win three straight state titles.

A resurgence in the Lincoln schools led to a logjam at the capital city’s top facility.

Four matches are scheduled Saturday at Seacrest Field, beginning with an 11 a.m. girls match between Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawk boys will host Bellevue West in the second match of the day — slated for 12:30 p.m. — with both Lincoln East teams hosting matches afterwards. The Spartan girls face Lincoln Northeast at 2:30 p.m., with the East boys set for a 4:30 p.m. match against Norfolk.

Opening-round byes for the top-ranked teams on both sides mean that postseason openers will come in the form of a doubleheader Monday night for the Gretna programs.

The Dragon girls will begin defense of their title at 5 p.m. with a match against the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Omaha Benson and Omaha Northwest.

Gretna’s boys will follow, facing either Bellevue East or North Platte, who meet Saturday at noon.

Higher-seeded teams will host in each round of the district tournaments. Championships matches — both locations and times — will be determined after semifinals in each district have been completed.

The seven district champions and one wild card will qualify for the state tournament, beginning May 9 at Morrison Stadium in downtown Omaha.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.