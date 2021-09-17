Dominic Rezac scores four TDs for Warriors as Omaha Westside defeats Papillion-La Vista South

Dominic Rezac set a school record with 308 yards rushing Friday and scored four touchdowns to lead Omaha Westside to a 47-19 Metro Conference football victory over Papillion-La Vista South.

Rezac’s four touchdowns accounted for 136 of his yards in the game played before an estimated 3,700 fans at Phelps Stadium. Rezac racked up that yardage on just 26 carries, or 11.8 yards per touch, to top the previous school record set by Collins Okafor against North Platte.

Westside finished with 411 yards of total offense, needing just 47 plays to amass that total. Papio South, which fell to 1-3, had 320 yards of offense but needed 88 plays.

Despite holding a 25-4 edge in number of plays from scrimmage in the first quarter, the Titans trailed Westside 7-0 after the first 12 minutes.

After the two teams traded punts, Papio South found itself starting its second drive from its own 6-yard line. The Titans ground out four first downs and moved the ball 50 yards but eventually had to punt after running 6:42 off the clock.

Westside showed its quick-strike abilities two plays later when Rezac took the ball 55 yards down the east sideline for the first score of the game 37 seconds after getting the ball back. Tristan Alvano’s PAT kick put the Warriors ahead 7-0.