Dominic Rezac scores four TDs for Warriors as Omaha Westside defeats Papillion-La Vista South

Dominic Rezac set a school record with 308 yards rushing Friday and scored four touchdowns to lead Omaha Westside to a 47-19 Metro Conference football victory over Papillion-La Vista South.
Rezac’s four touchdowns accounted for 136 of his yards in the game played before an estimated 3,700 fans at Phelps Stadium. Rezac racked up that yardage on just 26 carries, or 11.8 yards per touch, to top the previous school record set by Collins Okafor against North Platte.
Westside finished with 411 yards of total offense, needing just 47 plays to amass that total. Papio South, which fell to 1-3, had 320 yards of offense but needed 88 plays.
Despite holding a 25-4 edge in number of plays from scrimmage in the first quarter, the Titans trailed Westside 7-0 after the first 12 minutes.
After the two teams traded punts, Papio South found itself starting its second drive from its own 6-yard line. The Titans ground out four first downs and moved the ball 50 yards but eventually had to punt after running 6:42 off the clock.
Westside showed its quick-strike abilities two plays later when Rezac took the ball 55 yards down the east sideline for the first score of the game 37 seconds after getting the ball back. Tristan Alvano’s PAT kick put the Warriors ahead 7-0.
Westside’s defense bowed up and stopped the Titans on a third-and-1 from the 44 and got terrific field position after Papio South’s punt traveled just 13 yards. This time it took six plays for the Warriors to score, with Rezac toting the pigskin on five of those plays.
Following a 18-yard pass from Kolby Brown to Carter Hogan that moved the ball to Papio South’s 19, Rezac’s fifth run of the drive covered those final 19 yards to put Westside ahead 14-0.
Papio South bounced back on the ensuing drive, going 80 yards in 10 plays. Five of those were passes by Titans quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick, including the 8-yard pass to wide receiver Ian Medeck that neeted the Titans their first six points.
Fitzpatrick completed 5-of-6 passes on that drive for 74 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Stephan Adeyemi on a second-and-19. Westside also was called for a pass interference penalty in the end zone on the play prior to the Fitzpatrick-to-Medeck TD.
The Titans then lined up for a 2-point play, and Fitzpatrick converted with a run, untouched, through the middle of the Warriors defense. That cut Westside’s lead to 14-8 with 5:08 remaining before halftime.
Following a pair of punts by both teams, Westside drove the ball to the Papio South 12 with four seconds remaining before the intermission. Alvano then kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to put Westside ahead 17-8 at halftime.
After the Warriors were stopped on the first drive of the second half, Brown executed a quick kick that pinned the Titans on their 1-yard line. Following an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick was tackled in the end zone, giving the Warriors two more points with the safety and a 19-8 lead.
Papio South recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive but could only get one first down before punting the ball back to the Warriors. Westside’s next two drives ended with touchdowns that put the Warriors ahead 33-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
The first was a 12-yard TD pass from Brown to Grant Guyett in the east corner of the south end zone. The next drive by the Warriors was another short run, a three-play, 44-yard march that ended with a 14-yard TD run up the middle by Rezac.
Papio South wasn’t ready to call it quits. The Titans bounced back with a seven-play, 45-yard drive that ended with the second Fitzpatrick to Medeck TD pass of the game; this one went for 12 yards.
The Titans successfully executed an onside kick, then quickly moved to the Westside 17 before the drive fizzled. Papio South then got a 34-yard field goal from Aiden Carlson to pull within 33-19.
Westside didn’t let up and scored two TDs in less than four minutes to seal victory. The first one of that pair came on a 48-yard run by Rezac down the east sideline.
Then three plays into Papio South’s ensuing drive, junior defensive back Jackson McIntyre picked off a Fitzpatrick pass in the right flat and returned it 24 yards for Westside’s final touchdown.
Papillion-La Vista South (1-3).....0 8 0 11—19
At Omaha Westside (4-0)...........7 10 16 14—47
OW: Dominic Rezac 55 run (Tristan Alvano kick)
OW: Rezac 19 run (Alvano kick)
PLVS: Ian Medeck 8 pass from Brady Fitzpatrick (Fitzpatrick run)
OW: Alvano 28 FG
OW: Safety, runner tackled in end zone
OW: Grant Guyett 12 pass from Kolby Brown (Alvano kick)
OW: Rezac 14 run (Alvano kick)
PLVS: Medeck 12 pass from Fitzpatrick (Fitzpatrick run)
PLVS: Aiden Carlson 34 FG
OW: Rezac 48 run (Alvano kick)
OW: Jackson McIntyre 24 interception return (Alvano kick)
A: 3,700 (est.).