Dominic Rezac scores four touchdowns in Omaha Westside's win over Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — As if Omaha Westside weren’t loaded enough, the top-ranked Warriors found another weapon Friday night.
Junior running back Dominic Rezac rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors ran over eighth-ranked Kearney 47-21.
“He’s just getting started. We just featured him tonight for the first time,” Westside coach Brent Froendt said. “We did some rotation before this, but we had him at safety all last year.”
Rezac did most of his damage in the second half, scoring on runs of 3, 1 and 59 yards. He highlighted an offense that rolled up 342 yards on the ground and another 138 through the air.
The Bearcats tried to keep pace but couldn’t, passing for 232 yards and rushing for 99 — 62 of which came on a sprint up the middle by Chris Dutenhoffer that tied the game 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
Kearney had other big plays, too, as quarterback Preston Pearson completed 15 of his first 20 passes.
He hit Jack Johnson for a 5-yard score in the third quarter and D’Andre Ndugwa for a 42-yard touchdown. He also hit Johnson for 53 yards and Max Myers for 43.
“That is stuff that we’ve been working on all year,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “You make adjustments from Week 1 to Week 2 and I thought overall, we were able to get the passing game going.”
The Bearcats planned to slow the Warriors by controlling the ball, using the play clock to keep Westside off the field.
That worked for a while.
“They had a good game plan coming in and I think Kearney came out with a little more energy than we did,” Froendt said. “We had some more talented kids and we made a couple big plays. Outside of that, I thought they played equal with us even though the score didn’t indicate that.
“In the second half, we decided to go back to the basics and run downhill. Up front we were just a little bit better the second half.”
The Warriors took control on back-to-back possessions wrapped around halftime. Avante Dickerson scored on an 11-yard run with 47 seconds left in the first half, then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cole Payton to start the third quarter. The two scores gave the Warriors a 28-7 lead.
Payton, a North Dakota State commit, completed 14 of 18 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dickerson, a Minnesota commit.
“Westside’s got a nice package. They can run the ball. They can throw the ball. They’re tough to defend,” Cool said. “They’ve got athletes everywhere. The biggest thing is I thought they are really physical up front.”
But Cool saw a lot of good things from his team, though the Bearcats fell to 0-2 — both losses to top 10 teams. Also, both teams were added to the schedule when Kearney lost its first two opponents due to the coronavirus.
“We got better. That’s the biggest thing. Our team got better tonight playing good competition like that,” he said. “We didn’t have to play them. We did not have to play those guys. I just think it’s good for our guys to play the upper echelon of Class A.”
Omaha Westside (2-0).....7 14 14 12—47
At Kearney (0-2)...............0 7 14 0—21
OW: Dominic Rezac 3 run (Mary Mormino kick)
K: Chris Dutenhoffer 62 run (James Dakan kick)
OW: Avante Dickerson 40 pass from Cole Payton (Mormino kick)
OW: Dickerson 11 run (Mormino kick)
OW: Dickerson 32 pass from Payton (Mormino kick)
K: Jack Johnson 5 pass from Preston Pearson (Dakan kick)
OW: Rezac 3 run (Mormino kick)
K: D’Andre Ndugwa 42 pass from Pearson (Dakan kick)
OW: Rezac 1 run (kick failed)
OW: Rezac 59 run (kick failed)
