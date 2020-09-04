Dominic Rezac scores four touchdowns in Omaha Westside's win over Kearney

The Bearcats planned to slow the Warriors by controlling the ball, using the play clock to keep Westside off the field.

That worked for a while.

“They had a good game plan coming in and I think Kearney came out with a little more energy than we did,” Froendt said. “We had some more talented kids and we made a couple big plays. Outside of that, I thought they played equal with us even though the score didn’t indicate that.

“In the second half, we decided to go back to the basics and run downhill. Up front we were just a little bit better the second half.”

The Warriors took control on back-to-back possessions wrapped around halftime. Avante Dickerson scored on an 11-yard run with 47 seconds left in the first half, then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cole Payton to start the third quarter. The two scores gave the Warriors a 28-7 lead.

Payton, a North Dakota State commit, completed 14 of 18 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dickerson, a Minnesota commit.

“Westside’s got a nice package. They can run the ball. They can throw the ball. They’re tough to defend,” Cool said. “They’ve got athletes everywhere. The biggest thing is I thought they are really physical up front.”