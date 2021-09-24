Dominic Rezac's four touchdowns power Omaha Westside to win over Grand Island

Omaha Westside turned to its Rezac attack Friday night to put away Grand Island.

The third-ranked Warriors moved to 5-0 with a 41-9 victory. Leading the way was senior running back Dominic Rezac, but he had some help from his siblings.

Rezac, who rushed for a school-record 308 yards last Friday night, scored four touchdowns for the second straight week. He had TD runs of 2, 9 and 70 and caught a 5-yard scoring pass.

That toss came from Rezac's brother Anthony, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback. He entered the game in the second quarter and finished with 124 passing yards and 76 rushing.

Let's not forget a third brother, sophomore defensive back Teddy Rezac. He picked off a pass midway through the third quarter that led to a field goal.

"They're good football players," Westside coach Brett Froendt said. "The learning curve for all three of them is very high."

While the home fans probably expected another big effort out of Dominic, Anthony's strong game at quarterback might have come as a surprise. He has played sparingly on the varsity level this season.

"He's played real well in our JV games," Froendt said "He's a threat to pass or run and he's gaining confidence each week."