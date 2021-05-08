 Skip to main content
Drew Christo throws four-hitter to help Elkhorn defeat Omaha Roncalli, advance to state tourney
Drew Christo delivers a pitch Saturday against Omaha Roncalli in the B-3 district final. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out 11 in a 10-1 win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Drew Christo tossed a four-hitter Saturday to lead Elkhorn to a 10-1 win over Omaha Roncalli in the B-3 district final.

Christo, a Nebraska recruit, struck out 11. He fanned at least one in every inning except one and struck out the side in the first.

The Antlers broke the game open with a nine-run second inning.

Elkhorn (19-10) advances to state while the season ends for the 12-10 Crimson Pride.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

