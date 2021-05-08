Drew Christo throws four-hitter to help Elkhorn defeat Omaha Roncalli, advance to state tourney

Drew Christo delivers a pitch Saturday against Omaha Roncalli in the B-3 district final. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out 11 in a 10-1 win.
MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson discuss the news of the 2022 state basketball tournament being held during the same week. Plus, they also take a look at the 2021 state baseball tournament schedule.
Drew Christo tossed a four-hitter Saturday to lead Elkhorn to a 10-1 win over Omaha Roncalli in the B-3 district final.
Christo, a Nebraska recruit, struck out 11. He fanned at least one in every inning except one and struck out the side in the first.
The Antlers broke the game open with a nine-run second inning.
Elkhorn (19-10) advances to state while the season ends for the 12-10 Crimson Pride.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Nebraska state baseball championship front pages since 2004
2019
Class A: Millard West 2, Millard South 1, 11 inn.
Class B: Bennington 4, Hastings 3, 9 inn.
2018
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 7, Millard South 2
Class B: Omaha Roncalli 5, Norris 4
2017
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 12, Omaha Westside 5
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, Norris 3 (12 inn.)
2016
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 13, Millard West 8
Class B: Elkhorn 4, Omaha Skutt 3
2015
Class A: Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 6, Norris 3
2014
Class A: Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 3
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 7, Omaha Skutt 5
2013
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard South 0
Class B: Norris 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
2012
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln Northeast 6 / Prep 12, Northeast 2
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1
2011
Class B: Gretna 2, Elkhorn 0
2011
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Millard West 0
2010
Class B: Omaha Gross 3, Omaha Skutt 1 / Gross 6, Skutt 0
2010
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Creighton Prep 1
2009
Class A: Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Creighton Prep 5
Class B: Omaha Gross 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
2008
Class A: Millard West 10, Grand Island 3 / GI 7, MW 6
Class B: Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn 0 / Elkhorn 15, Skutt 2
2007
Class A: Elkhorn 2, Millard West 1
2006
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard North 0
2005
Class A: Millard North 10, Omaha Westside 6
2004
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 11, Millard North 9
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports