Drew Christo throws four-hitter to help Elkhorn defeat Omaha Roncalli, advance to state tourney

Drew Christo tossed a four-hitter Saturday to lead Elkhorn to a 10-1 win over Omaha Roncalli in the B-3 district final.

Christo, a Nebraska recruit, struck out 11. He fanned at least one in every inning except one and struck out the side in the first.

The Antlers broke the game open with a nine-run second inning.

Elkhorn (19-10) advances to state while the season ends for the 12-10 Crimson Pride.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.