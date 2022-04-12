Duchesne junior Ina Satpathy takes out four higher seeds to win Westside tennis invitational

Ina Satpathy wasn’t fazed when she saw she was unseeded at No. 1 singles for Monday’s 24-team Omaha Westside girls tennis invitational.

“It’s just my chance to prove myself,” Satpathy thought.

Boy, did the Omaha Duchesne junior ever do that. Satpathy took down four of the top five players — all four among the state favorites in Class A — as she won the No. 1 bracket at Koch Tennis Center.

“There was a lot of very tough matches and she was able to persevere,” Duchesne coach Robert Weber said. “She was very steady from the baseline, and also she was very mentally tough.”

Satpathy wasn’t seeded in part because she didn’t play singles last season. She won Class B No. 1 doubles as her older sister, Meena, won 1 singles en route to leading Duchesne to the team title.

Meena graduated, and Ina moved into 1 singles. And on Monday, she started her run by defeating No. 4 Olivia Flood of Kearney in the round of 16 and No. 5 Cece Ulrich of Lincoln Pius X in the quarterfinals. That set up a matchup with No. 1 Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian.

Jurrens defeated Satpathy 8-2 in a dual earlier this month, but on Monday Satpathy won the last five games to earn an 8-4 victory.

“Today I was a little more hungry when I faced her,” Satpathy said.

Waiting in the final was second-seeded Camilla Ibrahimova of Lincoln Southeast, who outlasted Westside freshman Grace Greenwald 9-7 in the semis. Satpathy led 3-2 before taking control, winning the next four games. She would win the final 8-3.

With that, Satpathy’s run to the gold medal was complete.

“I just went in there with the right mindset. I played my game like I practiced,” Satpathy said. “I didn’t let anyone get in my head and didn’t make too many errors.”

While Satpathy won 1 singles, Lincoln Southeast turned in an impressive day as all four of its entries reached the finals.

Southeast’s lone champion was freshman Corinne Barber at 2 singles, but the Knights ran away with the team title with 100 points. Lincoln East, which had the 1 doubles champions in Kristina Le and Gibsen Chapman, was second with 82, and Omaha Marian was next with 77. Marian had three entries place third.

“This is a good win for us. It’s nice to show up because there’s a lot of very good tennis players and very good tennis schools here,” Southeast coach Chris Salem said. “This is a good tournament win, but all our goals are in May. We got a long ways to go.”

Team scores: Lincoln Southeast 100, Lincoln East 82, Omaha Marian 77, Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha Duchesne 62, Omaha Westside 53, Fremont 46, Millard North 44, Lincoln Pius X 43, Kearney 42, Elkhorn South 38, Papillion-La Vista 38, Millard West 34, Omaha Central 24, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 16, Grand Island 16, Bellevue West 12, Omaha Burke 11, Bellevue East 8, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha North 2, Papio South 1, Omaha South 0, Omaha Benson 0.

Top four individuals — No. 1 singles: 1, Ina Satpathy, OD, def. Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, 8-3. 3, Elsa Jurrens, Marian, def. Grace Greenwald, OW, 8-3. No. 2 singles: 1, Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Sofia Sarroub, LE, 8-0. 3, Poppy Brown, LSW, def. Ellen Crotzer, Marian, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Kristina Le-Gibsen Chapman, LE, def. Helen Jamison-Ally Keitges, LSE, 8-2. 3, Sydney Schroeder-Cecelia Regan, Marian, def. Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, 8-2. No. 2 doubles: 1, Parker Brown-Sophia Heinrich, LSW, def. Lily Rippeteau-Ansly Sothan, LSE, 9-8 (6). 3, Lauren Mendlick-Torrey McManus, Marian, def. Becca Baker-Adisyn Mendlik, Fremont, 8-3.

