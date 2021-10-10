Early loss to Omaha Marian was key part of Norfolk's long path back to state tourney

Having already played Omaha Marian early in the regular season, Norfolk had a familiar district softball tournament opponent.
The Panthers lost that game 6-2 but learned a valuable lesson, which paid off Thursday with two victories over the Crusaders that earned Norfolk its first bid to the Class A state softball tournament in 15 years.
“That game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, then we had two dropped balls in right field and one in left field,” Panthers coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Marian is a really good team, and they also hit two 2-run home runs. But after that, we knew we could play with them.
“We wanted to play them again and see how it would go if we don’t drop those balls.”
The return trip to Omaha for the District A-3 tournament answered that question for Siedschlag. After dropping a 9-1 decision in the first game, the Panthers bounced back to defeat Lincoln Southeast in an elimination game before defeating Marian twice to earn a berth in the 29th state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Hastings.
Norfolk will play Gretna in one of the 9 a.m. first-round games at the Smith Softball Complex. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista game at 4:30 p.m.
The Crusaders were ahead 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh and were one pitch away from winning the A-3 tournament when Ava Borgram lined a base hit up the middle off Marian ace Maddia Groff.
Mikey Wichman then stepped in and hit a 2-run home run, which gave Norfolk a 4-3 victory to force one more game in the double-elimination tournament.
By then, the Panthers' hitters had adjusted to Groff’s propensity for keeping her pitches close to the outside edge of the plate. Plus, by the time the decisive third game ended in a 13-2 Norfolk victory, Siedschlag said Groff’s pitch count was right at 300 for the day.
“When we played them in our tournament, she struck out 16 because she just kept pounding that outside half of the plate,” Siedschlag said. “We wanted the girls to move in and take that 8-9 gap to the right side of the field.
“Once the girls saw what they could do, they were taking 7-, 8-, 9-pitch at-bats, fouling the ball off, then getting a base hit. Everybody was hitting the ball. I just stood there at third base and wondered if this was really happening.”
As the Norfolk bats warmed up, the Panthers' pitching was keeping Marian’s offense in the deep freeze. Sophomore Jessica Schmidt and freshman Kierstyn Linn controlled things from the circle, with Lynn getting the win in the championship game after shutting down Southeast earlier in the day.
“She just ate those innings and had a phenomenal game in the championship,” Siedschlag said. “They got a 2-run home run in the first inning, and that’s all she gave up. She just went out there and did her thing. She wasn’t even thinking about the situation.”
Siedschlag said Schmidt got hit hard in that 9-1 loss because she was “not hitting her spots, leaving stuff down the middle of the plate. Marian is going to hit that stuff.” Schmidt made the necessary adjustments in that 4-3 victory before the Panthers pounced in the title game.
“It became a 1-through-9 effort; everybody was putting the ball in play,” Siedschlag said. “They weren’t used to having to make all the plays because Maddia gets so many strikeouts. Once they were put in a spot where they had to make plays, that kind of benefitted us.”
How the team will react to the state tournament atmosphere remains to be seen. Siedschlag said that’s a question he’s been asked often the last couple of days, but he doesn’t have a definitive response.
“I’m not sure if any of them have even been there to watch,” Siedschlag said. “It could be good; it could be bad. We just want then to enjoy the moment but still play their best softball. They’ll be fine if they just go out there and do their thing and respond in a good way.”