Early loss to Omaha Marian was key part of Norfolk's long path back to state tourney

Mikey Wichman then stepped in and hit a 2-run home run, which gave Norfolk a 4-3 victory to force one more game in the double-elimination tournament.

By then, the Panthers' hitters had adjusted to Groff’s propensity for keeping her pitches close to the outside edge of the plate. Plus, by the time the decisive third game ended in a 13-2 Norfolk victory, Siedschlag said Groff’s pitch count was right at 300 for the day.

“When we played them in our tournament, she struck out 16 because she just kept pounding that outside half of the plate,” Siedschlag said. “We wanted the girls to move in and take that 8-9 gap to the right side of the field.

“Once the girls saw what they could do, they were taking 7-, 8-, 9-pitch at-bats, fouling the ball off, then getting a base hit. Everybody was hitting the ball. I just stood there at third base and wondered if this was really happening.”

As the Norfolk bats warmed up, the Panthers' pitching was keeping Marian’s offense in the deep freeze. Sophomore Jessica Schmidt and freshman Kierstyn Linn controlled things from the circle, with Lynn getting the win in the championship game after shutting down Southeast earlier in the day.