Early runs help Legion team from Millard South start 2-0 in regional

The American Legion team from Millard South continued its winning ways at the Central Plains Regional.

The 52's Patriots defeated North Dakota state champion West Fargo 11-3 Thursday in a winners bracket game at Rapid City, South Dakota. The 52's moved to 38-11 and advanced to play at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coach Greg Geary’s squad scored eight runs in the first three innings. The Patriots have won their first two games a combined 23-5.

The 52's trailed 1-0 but tied it in the bottom of the first. The Patriots then scored three in the second and four in the third.

“When we went down 1-0, our guys never flinched,” Geary said. “We got it back to 1-1 and were able to extend our lead.”

Brayden Smith, who had a three-run homer in Wednesday's first-round win, drove in a pair. Four other players — Braden Sweet, Cam Kozeal, Noah Findeis and Ashton Jorges — each had RBIs.

“When our 7, 8, 9 guys in the order are getting on base, that’s big,” Geary said. “Pretty much everybody was contributing today.”

The Patriots also took advantage of three errors that led to four unearned runs.

Starter Grant Renken went five innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and struck out five before Jake Dennis pitched the final two innings.

“It was another solid job by Grant,” Geary said. “I was really proud of the energy and effort our whole team brought today.”

The loss dropped West Fargo, which won the 96-team Gopher Classic last month, into an elimination game at noon Friday against Mankato (Minnesota).

West Fargo ................... 100 020 0— 3 4 3

52's Patriots (38-11) ….. 134 102 x—11 7 1

W: Renken. L: Dodds. 2B: WF, Haman. 52s, Sweet.