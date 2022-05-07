Eight boys soccer teams punch their tickets to Nebraska Class B state tournament

Class B’s boys district finals Saturday went according to the most recent World-Herald ratings.

The first eight teams in the ratings all advanced to Thursday’s first round of their state tournament at Morrison Stadium.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt will meet No. 8 Elkhorn North at noon, with No. 5 Scottsbluff-No. 4 Waverly at 2, No. 2 Lexington-No. 7 Grand Island Northwest at 5:30 and No. 3 Bennington-No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael at 7:30.

Elkhorn North was the only visiting team to win. The Wolves won 2-1 at Nebraska City in a shootout.

Results

B-1, Omaha Skutt 10, Elkhorn 0: Sam Schendt tallied three of the first seven goals for top-ranked Skutt (14-3), which ran its streak of tournament appearances to 25. Elkhorn finished 5-11.

B-2, Lexington 3, South Sioux City 2: The Minutemen (17-2) ended South Sioux City’s season foe the second straight year. The Cardinals finished 7-9.

B-3, Bennington 5, Kearney Catholic 0: The No. 3 Badgers (16-2) led 2-0 at halftime as Kearney Catholic (8-5) played a man down for the final 70 minutes.

B-4, Scottsbluff 2, Norris 0: The No. 5 Bearcats (13-4) bounced back from their subdistrict loss to Lexington by shutting out the Titans. Scottsbluff’s goals came in the first half on a penalty kick by Karim Castillo and a goal by Jason Escamilla.

B-5, Waverly 3, Crete 2, SO: Ian Morehead had two saves in the penalty kicks as No. 4 Waverly (14-2) qualified for the first time since 2010. Tyler Brewer’s goal with 5:43 left sent the match to overtime at 1-1 and each team got an overtime goal. Crete finished 10-6.

B-6, Grand Island Northwest 3, Columbus Scotus 2: Peyton Atwood’s goal early in the second half broke a 1-1 tie for the No. 7 Vikings (14-3), who avenged a regular-season loss to No. 9 Scotus (12-6). They return to state for the third consecutive time.

B-7, Elkhorn North 2, Nebraska City 1, SO: The No. 8 Wolves (10-7) won the wild round of penalty kicks 5-4 to be a first-time qualifier in only the second year for the school. Nebraska City finished 9-5.

B-8, Elkhorn Mount Michael 1, Ralston 0: Sebastian Santa Maria had a clean sheet for the No. 6 Knights (10-7), whose goal came in the first half on a feed from Harper Held to freshman Grant Corey. No. 10 Ralston finished 13-3.​