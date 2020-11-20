Eight Man-1: Dundy County-Stratton wins first state title, defeating Burwell in double overtime

BURWELL — Dundy County-Stratton won its first state title as the Tigers rallied to edge Burwell 42-36 in double overtime in the Eight Man-1 final Friday night.

Dundy County-Stratton, ranked No. 1 all season, scored with 47 seconds left to force overtime. Burwell's Caleb Busch scored on first play of overtime, but Dundy County-Stratton's Quade Myers answered with a touchdown run.

The Tigers scored on the first possession of the second overtime, then held Burwell on downs.

Burwel, which has been state runner-up three years in a row, had taken a 28-20 lead with 3:32 left in regulation when it converted a fourth-and-27 for a touchdown.

