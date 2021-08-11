Eight Man-1 football: Burwell aims to move past tragedies, reach state title game again

After finishing as the Eight Man-1 runner-up for the third straight year, Burwell is ready to carry on — from events on and off the field.
The team was struck by tragedy in May when senior linebacker Colton Dawe was killed in a car accident. Burwell suffered another loss when assistant coach Mike Max passed away June 1 at age 59.
“It’s been a tough time,” head coach Luke Gideon said. “I know that we’re going to get something extra out of our kids this year.”
Dawe, who also competed in wrestling, had 75 tackles last season for the 12-1 Longhorns. They posted one-point wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing the championship game to Dundy County-Stratton in double overtime.
On the sideline last season was Max, an assistant for 12 years. He died the week after school let out, shortly after receiving a cancer diagnosis.
“He was a Burwell guy who did a lot for a lot of people,” Gideon said. “Those were two very sad losses that brought our community closer together.”
Gideon said the team will carry on in hopes of finishing off a championship season after coming so close the past three. Burwell, which has been to state 16 straight years, was the runner-up to Creighton in 2018 and High Plains in 2019.
The coach said he still has difficulty putting last year’s championship loss out of his mind. Playing on its home field, Burwell yielded the game-tying touchdown in the final minute before eventually losing in the second overtime.
“Once you play in the title game, you want to get back there every year,” Gideon said. “We had our chances but that’s football.”
The Longhorns will rely on explosive running back Caleb Busch again this season. After rushing for 756 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, he finished with a school-record 2,407 yards and 47 TD’s last year.
“He’s a hard worker who can run and catch the ball,” Gideon said. “We’ll be counting on him again this year.”
Joining him in the backfield will be Cash Gurney, who had 867 all-purpose yards with 14 touchdowns — seven rushing and seven receiving.
Burwell also will be counting on a new quarterback in Titus Gideon. The coach’s nephew will be a junior this season.
“He’s talented and he knows the system,” Luke Gideon said. “We’re expecting big things from him.”
As if opponents don’t have enough to worry about, Gideon — in his 21st season as head coach — said he might have one of his fastest teams.
“We feel like we’ve definitely got the speed this year,” he said. “Guys were on our 4x100 relay team during track season that set a school record.”
Optimism abounds at Burwell, but Gideon said moving on from the recent deaths of Dawe and his close friend Max won’t be easy.