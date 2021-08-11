Eight Man-1 football: Burwell aims to move past tragedies, reach state title game again

After finishing as the Eight Man-1 runner-up for the third straight year, Burwell is ready to carry on — from events on and off the field.

The team was struck by tragedy in May when senior linebacker Colton Dawe was killed in a car accident. Burwell suffered another loss when assistant coach Mike Max passed away June 1 at age 59.

“It’s been a tough time,” head coach Luke Gideon said. “I know that we’re going to get something extra out of our kids this year.”

Dawe, who also competed in wrestling, had 75 tackles last season for the 12-1 Longhorns. They posted one-point wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing the championship game to Dundy County-Stratton in double overtime.

On the sideline last season was Max, an assistant for 12 years. He died the week after school let out, shortly after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

“He was a Burwell guy who did a lot for a lot of people,” Gideon said. “Those were two very sad losses that brought our community closer together.”

Gideon said the team will carry on in hopes of finishing off a championship season after coming so close the past three. Burwell, which has been to state 16 straight years, was the runner-up to Creighton in 2018 and High Plains in 2019.