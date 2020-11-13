Eight Man-1 football: Burwell and Dundy County-Stratton advance to state championship

In the Eight Man-1 semifinals, the top two teams were victorious to set up a No. 1-vs.-2 matchup in the final.

Second-ranked Burwell beat No. 3 Cross County 37-36 as the Longhorns (12-0) rallied from 22 points down. It will be their fifth appearance in the Eight Man-1 title game in six years.

Cross County (11-1) led 22-0 with 4:44 left in the first quarter, but Burwell closed to 30-22 by halftime and took a 37-30 lead on Caleb Busch's 4-yard run with 9:57 left.

The Cougars scored less than two minutes later, but didn't convert the PAT.

Top-ranked Dundy County-Stratton (11-0) advanced in similar faction. It's 42-24 win over No. 4 Tri County also featured a 22-0 scoring spurt in the final 11 minutes by the top-ranked team.

Down 24-20 after three quarters, Quade Myers scored on a 6-yard run with 10:45 to go then added a TD pass five minutes later to take control.

It will be Dundy County-Stratton's (11-0) first state final berth.

