Eight Man-1 football: Dundy County-Stratton advances to semifinals
FOOTBALL

Eight Man-1 football: Dundy County-Stratton advances to semifinals

Dundy County-Stratton defeated Stanton 50-24 in the Eight Man-1 quarterfinals Friday night.

The top-ranked Tigers (10-0) had goal-line interceptions from Corbin Horner and Serbando Diaz while the game was in doubt.

Quade Myers ran for three touchdowns and passed for two for Dundy County-Stratton, which returns to the semifinals. Diaz ran for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Parker Krusemark threw for three touchdowns for No. 7 Stanton (8-2).

Stanton (8-2)...................................8  0  8  8—24

At Dundy County-Stratton (10-0)…6  20  8  16—50

DCS: Lincoln Waters 43 fumble return (pass failed)

S: Trey Elbert 10 pass from Parker Krusemark (Gage Tighe run)

DCS: Corbin Horner 60 pass from Quade Myers (run failed)

DCS: Myers 6 run (Horner pass from Myers)

DCS: Serbando Diaz 26 run (PAT failed)

DCS: Myers 10 run (Horner pass from Myers)

S: Matt Reese 12 pass from Krusemark (Gunnar Davidson pass from Krusemark)

DCS: Bobby Schneider 7 pass from Myers (Diaz pass from Myers)

DCS: Myers 3 run (Diaz run)

S: Sutton Pohlman 45 pass from Krusemark (Pohlmann pass from Krusemark)

