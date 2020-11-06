Eight Man-1 football: Dundy County-Stratton advances to semifinals

Dundy County-Stratton defeated Stanton 50-24 in the Eight Man-1 quarterfinals Friday night.
The top-ranked Tigers (10-0) had goal-line interceptions from Corbin Horner and Serbando Diaz while the game was in doubt.
Quade Myers ran for three touchdowns and passed for two for Dundy County-Stratton, which returns to the semifinals. Diaz ran for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Parker Krusemark threw for three touchdowns for No. 7 Stanton (8-2).
Stanton (8-2)...................................8 0 8 8—24
At Dundy County-Stratton (10-0)…6 20 8 16—50
DCS: Lincoln Waters 43 fumble return (pass failed)
S: Trey Elbert 10 pass from Parker Krusemark (Gage Tighe run)
DCS: Corbin Horner 60 pass from Quade Myers (run failed)
DCS: Myers 6 run (Horner pass from Myers)
DCS: Serbando Diaz 26 run (PAT failed)
DCS: Myers 10 run (Horner pass from Myers)
S: Matt Reese 12 pass from Krusemark (Gunnar Davidson pass from Krusemark)
DCS: Bobby Schneider 7 pass from Myers (Diaz pass from Myers)
DCS: Myers 3 run (Diaz run)
S: Sutton Pohlman 45 pass from Krusemark (Pohlmann pass from Krusemark)
