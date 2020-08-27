Eight Man-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Dundy County-Stratton (10-2): This seems to be the year for the Tigers to go all the way. They return 11 of 16 starters, including two-way players Delton Haines, Serbando Diaz, Kegan Krutsinger, Quade Myers and Lincoln Waters. Expect a strong defense.

2. Burwell (10-3): Last year’s runner-up loses one starter on defense and four overall. Barak Birch returns as coach Luke Gideon’s quarterback, and Caleb Busch is likely to move into the feature back role. DE Hunter Mayfield leads the defense.

3. Howells-Dodge (10-1): Coach Mike Speirs hopes to bring around a unit with one returning senior starter, only one more senior on the roster and six returning starters overall. Senior quarterback Jacob Tomcak and junior Levi Belina will be running behind a new offensive line.

4. Cross County (7-5): Last year’s playoff surge to the semifinal showed the potential for coach Hayden DeLano’s Cougars, who return 11 starters. Senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim combined for 2,700 yards rushing in 2019.