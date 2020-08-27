Eight Man-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games:
Top 10
1. Dundy County-Stratton (10-2): This seems to be the year for the Tigers to go all the way. They return 11 of 16 starters, including two-way players Delton Haines, Serbando Diaz, Kegan Krutsinger, Quade Myers and Lincoln Waters. Expect a strong defense.
2. Burwell (10-3): Last year’s runner-up loses one starter on defense and four overall. Barak Birch returns as coach Luke Gideon’s quarterback, and Caleb Busch is likely to move into the feature back role. DE Hunter Mayfield leads the defense.
3. Howells-Dodge (10-1): Coach Mike Speirs hopes to bring around a unit with one returning senior starter, only one more senior on the roster and six returning starters overall. Senior quarterback Jacob Tomcak and junior Levi Belina will be running behind a new offensive line.
4. Cross County (7-5): Last year’s playoff surge to the semifinal showed the potential for coach Hayden DeLano’s Cougars, who return 11 starters. Senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim combined for 2,700 yards rushing in 2019.
5. Cambridge (10-1): Coach Rodney Yates’ team has 16 players who started at least three games both ways. Both lines are intact. The Trojans must replace all-class QB Paxton Ross and WR Deryk Huxoll.
6. Clarkson/Leigh (7-3): Tommy McEvoy is ready to go after missing his junior year (ACL injury). He was a 1,700-yard rusher as a sophomore for coach Jim Clarkson. Lance Paprocki is a third-year starter at quarterback.
7. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2): Coach Mike Scott is shifting his senior son, Jadyn, from running back to quarterback and changing the offense to a zone read. Prestyn Rogers will be dangerous on the perimeter, and Drew Lewandowski is the top receiver. Clayton Dethlefs is a four-year, two-way starter.
8. Tri County (7-4): The Trojans found their stride in the playoffs and didn’t lose a starter from that team. Coach Brett Scheiding has Cole Siems at quarterback and junior Brevin Darrow has been the starting center since he was a freshman.
9. Elmwood-Murdock (8-2): The Knights return enough to offset graduation by key players. Coach Lance Steffen is working with eight seniors, including Jared Drake at linebacker and fullback and 6-4, 310-pound Justin Wolph on the line.
10. West Point Guardian Angels CC (4-5): Coach Dave Ridder’s Jays graduated six seniors, so a lot is coming back. Coy Kriekemeier returns at quarterback and Cody Steffen in the backfield.
Returning all-staters
Andrew Waltke
Palmyra, WR/DB, 6-4, 185, Jr.
Two-time all-stater is working with his third quarterback in three years.
Justin Erb
Wakefield, RB/LB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Averaged 215 yards and more than four touchdowns in seven games.
Jason Sjuts
Humphrey/Holy Family, DE, 6-3, 175, Jr.
His athletic ability will make the team’s switch from Six Man easier.
Others to watch
Jadyn Scott
Arcadia-Loup City, QB/LB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Led the class with eight interceptions in 2019.
Kyle Borland
Cambridge, OL/DL, 6-3, 255, Sr.
Fourth-year starter on both sides of the ball.
Tommy McEvoy
Clarkson/Leigh, RB/DB, 6-2, 195, Sr.
Back from a torn ACL, he holds a South Dakota offer.
Serbando Diaz
Dundy County-Stratton, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Had 19 tackles for losses out of the secondary.
Quade Myers
Dundy County-Stratton, QB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.
Already topped 3,000 yards rushing in his career.
Noteworthy games
Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh
Aug. 28 • Didn’t play in 2019
Cross County will have a game already under its belt.
Elm Creek at Arcadia-Loup City
Aug. 28 • 2019: ALC won 38-30
Both teams are breaking in new quarterbacks.
Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/Holy Family
Aug. 28 • Didn’t play in 2019
Host Bulldogs making the switch from Six Man.
Stanton at Wakefield
Sept. 11 • Didn’t play in 2019
Stanton returns all starters eager to forget a 2-7 season.
Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell
Oct. 2 • 2019: ALC won 36-6
Burwell shook off the 2019 loss and won the state title.
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Cambridge
Oct. 15 • 2019: Cambridge won 40-22
Should be the game of the year in the west.
Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge
Oct. 16 • 2019: Howells-Dodge won 42-14
The annual Bacon Bowl moves from the beginning of the season.
Thayer Central at Tri County
Oct. 16 • 2019: Tri County won 58-40
Veteran teams expect to have good seasons.
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!