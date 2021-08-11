Eight Man-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games.

* * *

TOP 10

1. Burwell (12-1)

Let the Longhorns in! They’ve been to the threshold the past three years and lost in the state final. They’ll pound away on teams again with the likes of Caleb Busch (2,409 yards, 52 TDs). Defense will be solid, too, for coach Luke Gideon.

2. Cross County (11-1)

Another team that believes it’s due. The Cougars have lost in the semifinal the past two years. They’ll lean on Carter Seim at running back/linebacker and Cory Hollinger on the ends.

3. Dundy County-Stratton (12-0)

Last year’s state champs, getting by Burwell in double OT, lost a strong senior class. Fourth-year quarterback Quade Myers has racked up 4,300 yards. Line play a plus.

4. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2)