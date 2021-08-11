Eight Man-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Burwell (12-1)
Let the Longhorns in! They’ve been to the threshold the past three years and lost in the state final. They’ll pound away on teams again with the likes of Caleb Busch (2,409 yards, 52 TDs). Defense will be solid, too, for coach Luke Gideon.
2. Cross County (11-1)
Another team that believes it’s due. The Cougars have lost in the semifinal the past two years. They’ll lean on Carter Seim at running back/linebacker and Cory Hollinger on the ends.
3. Dundy County-Stratton (12-0)
Last year’s state champs, getting by Burwell in double OT, lost a strong senior class. Fourth-year quarterback Quade Myers has racked up 4,300 yards. Line play a plus.
4. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2)
With Aiden Kuester, “we are outstanding at QB and have a few skill guys to go with him," coach Ron Beacom said. If the Warriors find the lineman they need, it could be a deep run into November.
5. Howells-Dodge (7-3)
Finding a quarterback was the offseason priority. The Jaguars have six two-way returners, led by leading rusher and linebacker Levi Belina.
6. Nebraska City Lourdes (6-3)
Senior-loaded team knows it’s close to the top after pushing Dundy County-Stratton in the playoffs. A wealth of skill players includes QB Blake Miller, who never missed a snap despite playing with a “club” on his hand from a broken finger.
7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-4)
Most of the Bears are back. Evan Haisch averaged 182 yards rushing a game.
8. Tri County (10-1)
Coach Brett Scheiding said his top six “were sometimes overshadowed by their predecessors, but several are top-tier guys who can mold some athletic younger guys by year’s end.” Brevin Damrow is a four-year center.
9. Stanton (8-2)
Senior quarterback Parker Krusemark won’t have his top two rushers from last year, and the Mustangs must replace the top three on their tackle chart.
10. Arcadia-Loup City (6-4)
Without last year’s playmakers, coach Mike Scott said, the Rebels will be returning to their power-running game of the mid-2010s. Good size in the lines.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Andrew Waltke, Palmyra, 6-4/195, Sr., WR
Possible four-time pick has career totals of 2,606 yards, 34 TDs in 22 games.
Carter Mann, Burwell, 6-4/240, Sr., OL
The Longhorns’ center is a three-year starter.
Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton, 5-11/200, Sr., QB
Has rushed for 4,300 yards in his career.
Caleb Busch, Burwell, 6-0/185, Sr., RB-LB
Big numbers last year: 2,409 yards, 52 TDs.
Carter Seim, Cross County, 6-2/215, Sr., RB-LB
The 2,000-yard rusher also was Cougars’ leading tackler.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0/185, Jr., QB-LB
Accounted for 3,600 yards and has become stronger.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Cash Gurney, Burwell, 6-1/185, Sr., RB-DB
Can run, catch and make tackles.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 5-11/180, Sr., RB-LB
Jaguars will run their offense through him again.
Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 6-6/225, Sr., TE-DE
“Really growing and filling out,’’ his coach said.
Noteworthy games
Aug. 26
Dundy County-Stratton at Julesburg (Colo.) (2020, DNP): Matchup of each states’ eight-man champions.
Aug. 27
Nebraska City Lourdes at Falls City Sacred Heart (2020, SH 56-30): Lourdes gets an early test.
Sept. 3
Stanton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2020, S 46-16): Laurel will have played two games to Stanton’s one.
Sept. 10
Cross County at Howells-Dodge (2020, CC 28-0): It was a rare shutout loss for the Jaguars.
Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale (2020, B 53-38, 49-48): Both of Neligh’s losses were to the Longhorns.
Oct. 15
Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh (2020, HD 44-0): The last Bacon Bowl win for CL was 2015.
Norfolk Lutheran at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2020, NL 16-8): Both teams coming off Round-of-16 seasons.