Eight Man-1 football: With six seniors, Stanton is aiming for its first state championship

Jason Claussen is always on the field. That hasn't changed for Stanton the past three years as the do-it-all player has taken handoffs, shadowed wide receivers and returned kicks for touchdowns.

But Stanton is looking for a change. The Mustangs have finished 8-2 the past two seasons, losing in the Eight Man-1 playoffs in the second round in 2021 and quarterfinals in 2020.

The program is still seeking its first championship and hasn't been to the state final since 2004.

And if Stanton is to extend its playoff run, Claussen will be a big part of it.

“I just like to see him on the field,” coach David Stoddard said. “When he’s out there at all three phases, it’s going to be very beneficial for our team. ... He’s such an asset on special teams. Using him on offense by splitting him out, running him between the guards and on the perimeter makes him tough for teams to match up with.”

In seven games last season — Claussen missed three due to injury — he rushed for two touchdowns and returned nine kicks for 247 yards and another score. He also made 29 tackles with three interceptions. His sophomore year, he rushed for six TDs with another score on a kickoff to go with 43 tackles and three picks.

While his coach can put him just about anywhere on the field, Claussen does have his favorite spots: “DB or returner.”

“I like the challenge of having to guard someone and because of how loud the sideline and crowd gets after you return a kick,” the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder said.

The Mustangs will also face an early challenge from their schedule, playing two ranked teams in their first three games.

But Stoddard — who has been coaching for more than 20 years — thinks the team's experience, having several returning players, will be "huge."

“It’s tough to simulate game reps and game experiences," Stoddard said. "The kids have been here before and they’re eager and hungry to take the next step.”

Stanton has six seniors who started developing into leaders toward the end of last year, the coach said. And Claussen said the group learned an important lesson from the seniors before them.

“Work hard and give your all on and off the field,” Claussen said.

Now, the back/defensive back/returner is taking the lead.

“It’s pretty exciting because I know a lot of people will look up to me,” Claussen said. “It’s important because I get to teach the younger kids.”

And his coach says the transition is going well, too.

“For Jason it’s beyond a by-example role,” Stoddard said. “He’s a player that can make dynamic plays during the game, but he also knows the importance of being a positive voice on the team and setting expectations, not only for himself but for the team, as well.”

Responding to challenges and seizing opportunities have been a focal point for the Mustangs this offseason, and they hope the on-field product reflects what the team has been working toward.

“It could be a very fun season for us," Stoddard said. "Playoffs will be earned this year.”

TOP 10

— Rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

North Platte St. Patrick’s at Bridgeport: Aug. 19, NPSP won 57-15 in 2021. Both teams are shifting from 11-man.

Cross County at Sutton: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Sutton’s first eight-man game comes against 2021 runner-up.

Neligh-Oakdale at Crofton: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021. Crofton’s third eight-man game is against Neligh passer Aiden Kuester.

Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County: Oct. 7, CC won 45-12 in 2021. This is the fifth meeting in three years.

Norfolk Lutheran at Neligh-Oakdale: Oct. 13, didn't play in 2021. Neligh should be the Eagles’ strongest opponent.

Stanton at Pender: Oct. 14, didn't play in 2021. Pender moves up from Eight Man-2.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0/190, Sr., QB): Career numbers: 5,018 yards rush, 2,136 pass.

Alex Noyd (Cross County, 6-0/225, Jr., OL-LB): He has been around talent, now it’s his team to lead.

Others to watch

Drew Beeson (Clarkson/Leigh, 5-9/190, Sr., G-LB): Could be one of Eight Man-1’s best linebackers.

Cade Hosier (Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9/175, Sr., RB-DB): Averaged 203 yards per game rushing.

Jackson Roberts (North Platte SP, 6-1/178, Jr., RB): Two-time 1,000-yard rusher in 11-man.

Trevor Thompson (Summerland, 5-9/175, Sr., RB-LB): Rushed for more than 1,900 yards.

— By Stu Pospisil