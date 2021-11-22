Eight Man-1: Howells-Dodge dominates Cross County for first state football title

LINCOLN — This time, Howells-Dodge’s 26-point lead grew instead of shrunk.

The Jaguars won their first Eight Man-1 football title as a consolidated school, beating Cross County 42-12 Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Both of the Cougars’ losses were to Howells-Dodge. In the regular season, the Jaguars led by 26 at 40-14 before Cross County scared them by scoring the final 24 points in a 40-38 loss.

Senior running back Levi Belina, who became a 2,000-yard rusher with his 153 yards, ran for five touchdowns and threw for one.

His pass to quarterback Gavin Nelson on a gadget play put the game in running-clock mode at 42-6 until Cross County scored with 2:46 left.​

