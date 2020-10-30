Eight Man-1 playoffs: Weeping Water wins first playoff game since 2012

Zack Smith caught a 13-yard TD pass from Hunter Mortimer with 46 seconds left as Weeping Water defeated Norfolk Lutheran 36-32, winning its first playoff game since 2012. After Weeping Water took its first lead at 28-24, Lutheran grabbed a 32-28 lead with 2:39 left before the Indians answered.
OTHERS
Burwell 50, No. 9 Howells-Dodge 14
Cross County 54, Cambridge 16
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22
Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50
Stanton 56, No. 8 Arcadia-Loup City 14
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
