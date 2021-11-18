Eight Man-1 preview: Howells-Dodge take on Cross County again. But now it's for the state title

In Seim’s absence they called on senior Haiden Hild, at 6-2 and 190 similar to Seim. He has 1,263 yards, including three 100-yard games when Seim was hurt, and 24 touchdowns.

Also emerging as a runner was quarterback Shayden Lundstrom, who has rushed for 635 yards.

“Shayden’s been quarterback for a couple years and made some plays," Delano said. “Hayden, this is kind of his coming-out party. He had to carry the load for a while, became a 1,000-yard rusher and got a scholarship offer to Concordia a couple weeks ago. Now that Carter’s back we have two really capable backs.”

The No. 2 Jaguars (12-0) at running back have Levi Belina, who’s 5-11 and 150 pounds. He has his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. With 1,884 yards and 33 touchdowns this year, he has 4,424 yards and 74 scores in his career.

Belina left their 56-18 win over No. 1 Burwell (which was trying to make the finals for the fourth consecutive season) with a sore hip.