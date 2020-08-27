Eight Man-1: Speed (Serbando Diaz) and power (Quade Myers) makes one of state's best 1-2 punches

Serbando Diaz and Quade Myers both pick up rushing yards, they just do it in different ways.
“Serby’s a little quicker, a little faster, more of a cutback kind of guy. Quade, our quarterback, is a little bigger. He runs downhill,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Mike Spargo said. “They kind of open things up for each other.”
And they’ve formed one of Eight Man-1’s best offensive tandems. Both have rushed for more than 1,400 yards the past two seasons, each averaging about 8 yards per carry.
Diaz rushed for 1,938 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore before finishing with 1,450 yards and 25 TDs last season. He also has 39 receptions for 611 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.
Diaz, who competed at the state wrestling tournament at 145 pounds in February, is as disruptive on defense. He recorded 114 tackles, including 19 for loss, recovered four fumbles and had two interceptions in 2019.
“He just plays so dang fast,” Spargo said. “He’s not very big — he’s maybe 5-8, 150 pounds — but with his vision and his instincts, he just goes and plays.”
Spargo said it’s the intangibles that make Diaz unique.
“His 40 time doesn’t jump off the page and look at him on paper and you wouldn’t think he’d be that good,” Spargo said, “but he just plays so much faster than what his numbers say.”
Myers, meanwhile, has been the Tiger starter since his first varsity game. After beating out two others for the starting spot, he rushed for 1,428 yards as a freshman. Then ran for 1,573 yards and 26 touchdowns last season with eight TD passes out of the team’s shotgun offense.
“Quade just kind of stood out,” Spargo said of the quarterback competition. “From seventh grade on, these kids run the same stuff. Quade played quarterback his seventh-grade year then played some in eighth grade. He was comfortable with the terminology, knew what he was doing.
“And then he was able to adjust to the speed of the high school game.”
Diaz and Myers have been part of a team that turned Dundy County- Stratton’s program around. The Tigers hosted a playoff game for the first time in 2016, and picked up their first playoff win in 2018. Last season, they won three playoff games to reach the Eight Man-1 semifinal, where they fell to Burwell.
The Tigers look to take the next step this season with six starters returning on each side of the ball.
“We have quite a few guys with starting experience,” Spargo said. “They’re confident but they’re not arrogant. They still work hard.”
The Tigers will have to wait awhile for their opener. They were scheduled to play Sedgwick County, which has won the past five eight-man titles in Colorado, during Week 1. But that game was canceled when Colorado moved its football season to the spring due to COVID-19.
“It’s too bad because our kids were really looking forward to playing them,” said Spargo, whose team now opens Sept. 4 against Bertrand.
