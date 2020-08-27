Eight Man-1: Speed (Serbando Diaz) and power (Quade Myers) makes one of state's best 1-2 punches

Myers, meanwhile, has been the Tiger starter since his first varsity game. After beating out two others for the starting spot, he rushed for 1,428 yards as a freshman. Then ran for 1,573 yards and 26 touchdowns last season with eight TD passes out of the team’s shotgun offense.

“Quade just kind of stood out,” Spargo said of the quarterback competition. “From seventh grade on, these kids run the same stuff. Quade played quarterback his seventh-grade year then played some in eighth grade. He was comfortable with the terminology, knew what he was doing.

“And then he was able to adjust to the speed of the high school game.”

Diaz and Myers have been part of a team that turned Dundy County- Stratton’s program around. The Tigers hosted a playoff game for the first time in 2016, and picked up their first playoff win in 2018. Last season, they won three playoff games to reach the Eight Man-1 semifinal, where they fell to Burwell.

The Tigers look to take the next step this season with six starters returning on each side of the ball.

“We have quite a few guys with starting experience,” Spargo said. “They’re confident but they’re not arrogant. They still work hard.”