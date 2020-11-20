Eight Man-2: BDS rallies from halftime deficit to edge Sandhills/Thedford for state title

SHICKLEY, Neb. — BDS won its third state title in six years as the Eagles edged Sandhills/Thedford 36-28 in the Eight Man-2 final Friday night.

Trailing 20-14 at halftime, BDS took the lead for good at 28-20 on Dalton Kleinschmidt's 2-yard run with 6:51 left, then added an Eric Schroeder 46-yard touchdown catch with 2:48 left.

Sandhills/Thedford scored with 1:10 remaining, but BDS then ran out the clock.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

