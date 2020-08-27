Eight Man-2: Falls City Sacred Heart has the talent, the drive comes from 2019's semifinal loss

Del Casteel is one of the best players Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz has ever been around.

“He’s a football player,” Goltz said. “He really is dedicated to it, and he’s smart with a lot of experience. So, we’re gonna rely on him a lot.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound senior running back and linebacker is one of five returning starters for one of the favorites in Eight Man-2. Though Casteel hasn’t been the go-to guy in the backfield the past two seasons, he still accumulated 804 total yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. This year, the Irish will be calling Casteel’s number more often.

The senior said he’s hard on himself and sets high expectations. And he didn’t achieve everything he wanted, nor did the team, the past two years.

In a 1-vs.-2 matchup last season, Humphrey St. Francis ended Sacred Heart’s season with a 24-16 thriller in the state semifinal, marking the second straight year the Irish were eliminated by St. Francis.

Goltz said last year’s team was one of the best he has coached in 34 years that didn’t win a state championship. He said St. Francis was one of the best teams he had coached against, too.