Eight Man-2: Falls City Sacred Heart has the talent, the drive comes from 2019's semifinal loss

Del Casteel is one of the best players Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz has ever been around.
“He’s a football player,” Goltz said. “He really is dedicated to it, and he’s smart with a lot of experience. So, we’re gonna rely on him a lot.”
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior running back and linebacker is one of five returning starters for one of the favorites in Eight Man-2. Though Casteel hasn’t been the go-to guy in the backfield the past two seasons, he still accumulated 804 total yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. This year, the Irish will be calling Casteel’s number more often.
The senior said he’s hard on himself and sets high expectations. And he didn’t achieve everything he wanted, nor did the team, the past two years.
In a 1-vs.-2 matchup last season, Humphrey St. Francis ended Sacred Heart’s season with a 24-16 thriller in the state semifinal, marking the second straight year the Irish were eliminated by St. Francis.
Goltz said last year’s team was one of the best he has coached in 34 years that didn’t win a state championship. He said St. Francis was one of the best teams he had coached against, too.
“I think just getting that far and coming up short in such a close game, that ends up being an extra motivation,” Goltz said.
His two-time all-stater agrees. But motivation also comes naturally to Casteel, as siblings pushed him to become competitive and physical from an early age.
Now it’s time to see if this team can plug the holes left by last year’s senior class. This year’s team, Goltz said, probably won’t be as deep.
“We lost a great senior class,” Casteel said. “That’s known, but I feel that we have some good guys coming up. They say we reload at Sacred Heart.”
Fellow seniors Kyle Bauman (6-1, 200) and Jack Fiegener (6-2, 200) return. Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155) is also back, along with junior lineman Brogan Nachtigal (6-3, 215).
“Some young guys are gonna have to step up,” Goltz said. Developing depth will be an essential, as will keeping Casteel healthy.
A broken hand in the playoffs his sophomore year and an injured knee to start his junior year limited his effectiveness.
This season, there’s also personal motivation for Casteel. He wants to play in college.
He has visited North Dakota State, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western, but nearly everything — including recruiting — looks different amid the pandemic. So he’s waiting to see what comes of the season.
For now, he’s just happy to be playing. But he’d also like to get a step further in the playoffs.
“I expect to win a state championship every year,” Casteel said. “Obviously, we fell short the last couple years, but I mean, going into every season, I expect to win.”
