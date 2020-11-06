 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight Man-2 football: Falls City Sacred Heart defeats Osceola to advance to semifinals
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Eight Man-2 football: Falls City Sacred Heart defeats Osceola to advance to semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}

Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Osceola 54-28 Friday night in an Eight Man-2 quarterfinal.

No. 3 Sacred Heart (9-1) outscored the No. 2 Bulldogs 40-0 after trailing 28-14 at halftime.

Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan threw for three touchdowns – two to Jack Fiegener -- and ran for one in the second half as the Irish finished with 251 yards passing from Jordan and 509 yards overall.

Osceola (9-1).................6  22    0    0—28

At Falls City SH (9-1).....8    6  20  20—54

O: Isaiah Zelasney 37 fumble return (run failed)

SH: Del Casteel 14 run (Evan Keithley run)

O: Carson Watts 1 run (Bryce Reed run)

O: Reed 8 run (run failed)

SH: Casteel 32 run (run failed)

O - Reed 34 pass from Zelasney (Reed pass from Zelasney)

SH: Casteel 4 run (run failed)

SH: Jack Fiegener 69 pass from Jakob Jordan (run failed)

SH: Casteel 63 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)

SH: Fiegener 54 pass from Jordan (run failed)

SH: Jordan 5 run (run failed)

SH: Casteel 1 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)

Central Valley 44, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14

Ty Nelkoliczak threw for three touchdowns and ran for one for No. 6 Central Valley (9-0).

Aidan Hedstrom had two touchdown passes for No. 8 St. Mary’s (10-1).

O’Neill St. Mary's (10-1)....0     6   0  8—14

Central Valley (9-0)...........8  14  22  0—44

CV: Morgan Behnk 33 pass from Ty Nekoliczak (Carson Corman pass from Nekoliczak)

CV: Kyle Oakley 9 pass from Nekoliczak (PAT failed)

SM: Connor Semin 11 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (PAT failed)

CV: Nekoliczak 1 run (Nekoliczak run)

CV: Jackson McIntyre 27 run (McIntyre run)

CV: McIntyre 22 pass from (Nekoliczak run)

CV:Oakley 24 pass from Nekoliczak (PAT failed)

SM: Connor Semin 31 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (Dalton Alder pass from Hedstrom)

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert