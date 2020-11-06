Eight Man-2 football: Falls City Sacred Heart defeats Osceola to advance to semifinals

Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Osceola 54-28 Friday night in an Eight Man-2 quarterfinal.
No. 3 Sacred Heart (9-1) outscored the No. 2 Bulldogs 40-0 after trailing 28-14 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan threw for three touchdowns – two to Jack Fiegener -- and ran for one in the second half as the Irish finished with 251 yards passing from Jordan and 509 yards overall.
Osceola (9-1).................6 22 0 0—28
At Falls City SH (9-1).....8 6 20 20—54
O: Isaiah Zelasney 37 fumble return (run failed)
SH: Del Casteel 14 run (Evan Keithley run)
O: Carson Watts 1 run (Bryce Reed run)
O: Reed 8 run (run failed)
SH: Casteel 32 run (run failed)
O - Reed 34 pass from Zelasney (Reed pass from Zelasney)
SH: Casteel 4 run (run failed)
SH: Jack Fiegener 69 pass from Jakob Jordan (run failed)
SH: Casteel 63 pass from Jordan (Casteel run)
SH: Fiegener 54 pass from Jordan (run failed)
SH: Jordan 5 run (run failed)
SH: Casteel 1 run (Fiegener pass from Jordan)
Central Valley 44, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14
Ty Nelkoliczak threw for three touchdowns and ran for one for No. 6 Central Valley (9-0).
Aidan Hedstrom had two touchdown passes for No. 8 St. Mary’s (10-1).
O’Neill St. Mary's (10-1)....0 6 0 8—14
Central Valley (9-0)...........8 14 22 0—44
CV: Morgan Behnk 33 pass from Ty Nekoliczak (Carson Corman pass from Nekoliczak)
CV: Kyle Oakley 9 pass from Nekoliczak (PAT failed)
SM: Connor Semin 11 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (PAT failed)
CV: Nekoliczak 1 run (Nekoliczak run)
CV: Jackson McIntyre 27 run (McIntyre run)
CV: McIntyre 22 pass from (Nekoliczak run)
CV:Oakley 24 pass from Nekoliczak (PAT failed)
SM: Connor Semin 31 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (Dalton Alder pass from Hedstrom)
