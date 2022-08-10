Eight Man-2 football: Howells-Dodge aims to repeat its championship success — in a new class

Howells-Dodge won last season’s Eight Man-1 title by focusing on one game at a time, and seniors Jestin Bayer and Aandy Dominguez want to ensure the Jaguars have a similar mindset in 2022.

“One game at a time is a big thing, especially for all of us,” Bayer said. “Getting all the younger underclassmen up here and competing at the level that we did last year, like how our last seniors did to us.

“If we can be great leaders and get everyone to step up, we take it one game at a time and focus hard, I think we can make a good run.”

Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs expects leadership won't be a problem for the all-state defenders.

“They’re high-quality kids, hard working,” Speirs said. “They’re the kind of kids that you want on your team, the kind of kids that you want the other kids to follow.”

Bayer and Dominguez have been starters since they were sophomores and they will lean on how they were led now that they're seniors.

“There’s a lot of us that have quite a bit of experience playing with some older guys, hopefully we can bring that, too, and show them the ropes of how we play,” Dominguez said.

Bayer, an inside linebacker, led the Jaguars in solo tackles (38), total tackles (129) and tackles per game (9.9). He was second on the team with six tackles for loss.

“I grew up on the farm just tackling things,” Bayer said. “That was one of my strong suits and I always took pride in that since I was younger.”

Bayer recorded a season-best 19 tackles in a playoff win over Dundy County-Stratton and had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in a 42-12 win over Cross County in the title game.

“(Bayer’s) got a wrestling mentality,” Speirs said. “He understands leverage, he just reads things very well.”

Bayer said one of the things that helps him read the play so well is watching a lot of film, spotting offensive tendencies.

“That usually gives you a head start to the play, knowing what’s about to happen, the situation, getting your teammates to rally to the ball,” he said. “If everybody rallies to the ball, it makes things easier.”

Nose guard Dominguez had 20 solo tackles (third on the team) and led the Jaguars with 11 tackles for loss, including four sacks.

“Aandy, one of his biggest strengths is he’s just maybe a little bit undersized (5-10, 190 pounds), where most people play nose guard a little bit bigger,” Speirs said. “It works for us. He’s quick off the ball and very relentless in his pursuit of the ball. And that makes him pretty tough.”

Dominguez recorded a season-best 12 tackles in an October win over Clarkson-Leigh and he posted nine in the championship game.

“I’m just here to make some plays, hype my teammates up and help the team out the best way I can,” Dominguez said.

Bayer and Dominguez, along with fellow senior Lance Brester, form the backbone of the defense.

“We have three very solid players, one at each level of our defense, which I think is something we can build around and work with and kind of make a focal point of our defense,” Speirs said.

Defense was a focus last season, when the Jaguars allowed 197 points (15.2 per game) in going 13-0. And defense figures to be a point of emphasis again this year, thanks in part to Bayer and Dominguez.

“As a team, I think our defense is our No. 1 priority,” Dominguez said. “We always think defense wins championships.”

— Rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Neligh-Oakdale at Howells-Dodge: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Neligh draws the defending Eight Man-1 champs.

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Crossover game between the eight-man classes.

Elgin/Pope John at Humphrey St. Francis: Aug. 26, HSF won 44-22 in 2021. Wolfpack’s run to the 2021 semis makes them a favorite.

Sandhills/Thedford at Hitchcock County: Sept. 3, didn't play in 2021. Hitchcock among the new teams in Eight Man-2.

Humphrey SF at Osceola: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021. Osceola speedster Isaiah Zelasney will test the Flyers.

Falls City SH at BDS: Sept. 23, FCSH won 52-8 in 2021. Last year was atypical in this series.

Howells-Dodge at Humphrey SF: Sept. 30, didn't play in 2021. Back on the schedule with Howells-Dodge down from Eight Man-1.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Jestin Bayer (Howells-Dodge, 6-0/200, Sr., RB-LB): Shifting from guard to the backfield.

Aandy Dominguez (Howells-Dodge, 6-1/195, Sr., L): The Jaguars’ best nose guard since ex-Hawkeye Nathan Bazata.

Evan Keithley (Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1/170, Sr., P): He’ll get a larger role on offense.

Layne Warrior (Bloomfield, 6-3/175, Jr., WR): The 1,000-yard receiver has balanced the Bees’ offense.

Easton Weber (BDS, 5-11/200, Sr., RB-LB): Comes off a season with 2,246 yards rushing, 152 tackles.

Jack Wemhoff (Elgin/Pope John, 5-9/180, Sr., B-LB): Ran for 1,937 yards and made 109 tackles.

Isaiah Zelasney (Osceola, 6-0/180, Sr., QB): Class D sprint champ could run the Bulldogs to Lincoln.

— By Stu Pospisil