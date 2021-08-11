Eight Man-2 football: Kenesaw's 'ultimate goal' — reach first state final in 31 years

"I used to be one of those kids that depends on the season, that's my favorite sport," said Denkert, who also is a starter in basketball and won a gold medal at state track. "But football has really grown on me in high school."

Denkert was Eight Man-2's leading rusher in 2020, going for 2,132 yards and 32 touchdowns while also throwing for 10 touchdowns. He has 3,884 rushing yards in his career, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

He'll spend most of his time playing quarterback, though he'll move to I-back to give defenses different looks. And Kenesaw has another weapon in the backfield in senior Trey Kennedy, who rushed for 669 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.

"He's a big kid. He's strong," Denkert said of the 190-pound Kennedy. "Whenever I run the ball, he's usually the lead blocker. And whenever he runs the ball, he just runs through people. With him blocking, it really opens things up for me."

Added Schnitzler: "He and Tyson Denkert are a great one-two punch. Trey has good speed, but he's a power runner, as well. He's just a great offset to what Tyson can do for us. ... We got a good dual threat there."

They will run behind a line anchored by seniors Eli Jensen, Sean Duffy and Drake Olson, who have started since they were freshmen.