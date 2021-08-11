Eight Man-2 football: Kenesaw's 'ultimate goal' — reach first state final in 31 years

Kenesaw has its own version of super seniors.
The Blue Devils will have four four-year starters playing both sides of the ball when they open their season against Axtell.
"We all know what we need to do. We've been doing it every single year," said Tyson Denkert, one of those seniors. "We're in it for the long haul this year."
The long haul would be reaching the Eight Man-2 title game. Kenesaw, a perennial playoff qualifier, hasn't reached the state final since 1990. The Blue Devils finished 8-2 last season with both losses coming to defending state champion BDS.
"This is their last chance to get to the big game," Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitzler said. "That's the ultimate goal."
Denkert will be one key. He was Kenesaw's leading rusher the past two years and its top tackler last season.
"His work ethic, I think, is second to none," Schnitzler said. "No matter what sport he's in, when you watch him play, you're going to think it's his favorite sport. He gives you everything he's got."
But the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Denkert does have a favorite.
He's always been around football. Before he got to high school, he was a student-manager for the Blue Devils when his older brother was on the team.
"I used to be one of those kids that depends on the season, that's my favorite sport," said Denkert, who also is a starter in basketball and won a gold medal at state track. "But football has really grown on me in high school."
Denkert was Eight Man-2's leading rusher in 2020, going for 2,132 yards and 32 touchdowns while also throwing for 10 touchdowns. He has 3,884 rushing yards in his career, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
He'll spend most of his time playing quarterback, though he'll move to I-back to give defenses different looks. And Kenesaw has another weapon in the backfield in senior Trey Kennedy, who rushed for 669 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
"He's a big kid. He's strong," Denkert said of the 190-pound Kennedy. "Whenever I run the ball, he's usually the lead blocker. And whenever he runs the ball, he just runs through people. With him blocking, it really opens things up for me."
Added Schnitzler: "He and Tyson Denkert are a great one-two punch. Trey has good speed, but he's a power runner, as well. He's just a great offset to what Tyson can do for us. ... We got a good dual threat there."
They will run behind a line anchored by seniors Eli Jensen, Sean Duffy and Drake Olson, who have started since they were freshmen.
This year's seniors started as freshmen out of necessity, when Kenesaw had few upperclassmen in 2018. Even with that inexperience, the Blue Devils went 10-1.
"That sort of set the stage for these kids for where they could be," Schnitzler said. "As freshmen you're not physically ready, but you can overcome that by playing hard. Now as seniors, it's really their turn to lead and physically they're where they need to be to be successful."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH