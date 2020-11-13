 Skip to main content
Eight Man-2 football: Sandhills/Thedford will battle BDS for the state title
FOOTBALL

Eight Man-2 football: Sandhills/Thedford will battle BDS for the state title

Sandhills/Thedford reached its first state final after defeating Falls City Sacred Heart 36-26 in Friday's semifinal. The Knights outscored the Irish (9-2) 16-2 in the fourth quarter. Down 24-20, Dane Pokorny scored his fourth touchdown with 9:44 left to put the Knights (12-0) up for good. They secured the win with a touchdown with 56 seconds left.

BDS 40, Central Valley 36

BDS erased an early 20-point deficit to reach its third state final in six years. BDS (11-0) trailed 20-0 before scoring 34 straight points. Central Valley (9-1) regained a 36-34 lead with 6:14 left, but BDS scored a minute later for what proved to be the ame-winner. Dominic Philippi threw five touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

