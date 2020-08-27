 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight Man-2 football: Top 10 capsules, players and games to watch
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Eight Man-2 football: Top 10 capsules, players and games to watch

Only $5 for 5 months

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1): Only a program like this can withstand graduating three all-staters and not miss a beat. Coach Doug Goltz returns four starters on either side of the ball, with Del Casteel a two-time all-stater at linebacker who also starts at running back. Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan is a playmaker.

2. Humphrey St. Francis (13-0): Only a program like this can withstand graduating five all-state players and not miss a beat. Senior twins Austin and Justin Leifeld double as running backs and linebackers for coach Eric Kessler. Tanner Pfeifer adds quarterback to his defensive back duties.

3. Bloomfield (10-1): There always seems to be big linemen and sturdy runners in the Bees’ hive. The guys up front for coach Matt Kuchar include senior Gabe Lauck and junior Dalton Gieselman. They are among 10 returning starters.

4. Osceola (NR): Back on their own, the Bulldogs teamed with High Plains to win last year’s Eight Man-1 title. Bob Fuller, whose 300th career win was in the state final, has 12 returning starters, including the front five on offense. Kyle Sterup was all-state as a defensive lineman.

5. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (9-1): The Eagles are a senior-dominated team with seven returning starters. “But depth is a major concern,” co-coaches Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono said. “We need to be more physical. We were handled in the playoffs.”

6. Kenesaw (8-2): Talk about a tight nucleus. Coach Craig Schnitzler’s Blue Devils have seven two-way starters who will be in the lineup for the third year in a row. Five are juniors, including dual-threat quarterback Tyson Denkert.

7. Pleasanton (10-3): Wyoming commit Tyce Westland, an all-state tight end and linebacker, is among five two-way returning starters for his dad, coach Ricci Westland. The Bulldogs were in last year’s Eight Man-2 state final.

8. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1): After the first 8-0 regular season in program history, the Knights want to stay around longer in the playoffs. Most of their 13 returning starters are juniors. They’ll have a new quarterback. 

9. Central Valley (10-1): The Cougars are geared to outscore opponents if necessary, coach Jess Rother said. Six of the 10 returning starters are on offense, with Ty Nekoliczak the incumbent at quarterback.

10. Lawrence-Nelson (5-5): Expect some fireworks from the backfield, where senior Blake Janda shifts to halfback and sophomore Krayton Kucera to quarterback. Coach Brian Blevins brings back 10 starters.

Returning all-staters

Tyce Westland

Pleasanton, TE/LB, 6-5, 220, Sr.

Wyoming commit had 70 solo tackles, 54 receptions in 2019.

Quade Young

Twin Loup, QB/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.

Averaged 18 tackles per game and was almost a 1,000-yard rusher.

Del Casteel

Falls City SH, RB/LB, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Two-time all-stater had 12 tackles for losses, four takeaways.

Kyle Sterup

Osceola, TE/LB, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Fourth-year starter goes inside to play linebacker.

Others to watch

Tanner Pfeifer

Humphrey St. Francis, QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Jr.

Stepped up in the second half of last season.

Jackson McIntyre

Central Valley, QB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

2019 Class D 200-meter champ tore an ACL last year.

Kyle Ardissono

BDS, C/DE, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Coach’s son will be one of the top linemen in Eight Man-2.

Brogan Nachtigal

Falls City SH, OL/DL, 6-3, 215, Jr.

“Strong and athletic,” coach Doug Goltz said.

Noteworthy games

Pleasanton at Overton

Sept. 11 • 2019: Overton won 44-32; Pleasanton won 12-6

Pleasanton won their state semifinal by forcing six turnovers.

BDS at Falls City SH

Sept. 11 • Didn’t play in 2019

BDS moves down from Eight Man-1.

Fullerton at Osceola

Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019

Osceola and High Plains split up their state title cooperative team.

BDS at Kenesaw

Oct. 2 • Didn’t play in 2019

First meeting between traditional powers.

Creighton at Bloomfield

Oct. 15 • Didn’t play in 2019

Neighboring towns haven’t been in the same eight-man class.

Hum. SF at Central Valley

Oct. 16 • Didn’t play in 2019

Defending champion St. Francis could be undefeated.

Sandhills/Thedford at Pleasanton

Oct. 16 • Didn’t play in 2019

A showcase game for Wyoming-bound Tyce Westland.

Osceola at High Plains

Oct. 16 • Didn’t play in 2019

NSAA schedule keeps ex-teammates from meeting until season’s end.

Every Super Six since 2006

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert