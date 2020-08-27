Eight Man-2 football: Top 10 capsules, players and games to watch

5. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (9-1): The Eagles are a senior-dominated team with seven returning starters. “But depth is a major concern,” co-coaches Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono said. “We need to be more physical. We were handled in the playoffs.”

6. Kenesaw (8-2): Talk about a tight nucleus. Coach Craig Schnitzler’s Blue Devils have seven two-way starters who will be in the lineup for the third year in a row. Five are juniors, including dual-threat quarterback Tyson Denkert.

7. Pleasanton (10-3): Wyoming commit Tyce Westland, an all-state tight end and linebacker, is among five two-way returning starters for his dad, coach Ricci Westland. The Bulldogs were in last year’s Eight Man-2 state final.

8. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1): After the first 8-0 regular season in program history, the Knights want to stay around longer in the playoffs. Most of their 13 returning starters are juniors. They’ll have a new quarterback.

9. Central Valley (10-1): The Cougars are geared to outscore opponents if necessary, coach Jess Rother said. Six of the 10 returning starters are on offense, with Ty Nekoliczak the incumbent at quarterback.