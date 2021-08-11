Eight Man-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Kenesaw (8-2)
Five seniors have been playing varsity since they were freshmen, and they think it’s their year. The Blue Devils will shift some around and Tyson Denkert will line up either at QB or IB for coach Craig Schnitzler.
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-2)
The Irish will be in the hunt again with five returning two-way players, including lineman Brogan Nachtigal and QB Jakub Jordan.
3. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1)
The Knights are coming off their best season, beating Sacred Heart to make their first final. Dane Pokorny will deal fits to opponents. Team needs to replace two linemen and a player on each level of defense.
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1)
Only three starters graduated for the Cardinals. They must replace lineman Isaiah Wiese. Aidan Hedstrom is their field leader at quarterback.
5. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (12-0)
The defending champs, whose six-year record is 66-3, have some heavy reloading to do but have the parts. Easton Weber will be running behind road-grader linemen.
6. Central Valley (10-1)
Defense will have to carry the Cougars, coach Jess Rother said, until the offense catches up. Kyle Oakley is their best athlete. Casey Landers and Carson Corman are other two-way returners.
7. Humphrey St. Francis (8-2)
Flyers’ numbers are low, but players like returning all-stater Tanner Pfeifer keep them in the mix every year.
8. Mullen (6-3)
Not much rebuilding needed for a team that lost one starter from each unit. Line depth has improved. Back Spencer DeNaeyer will be the Broncos’ workhorse.
9. Osceola (9-1)
New coach Luke Ericson, taking over for 300-game winner Bob Fuller, must find linemen to block for Class D’s 100-200-400 champ Isaiah Zelasney.
10. Allen (7-1)
It’s the last season for the Eagles before they co-op with Emerson-Hubbard. They have five two-way starters.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3/215, Sr., C-DL
He’s the heart of both lines for the Irish.
Jakub Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11/160, Sr., QB-DB
A dual-threat quarterback and solid defender.
Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford, 6-3/205, Sr. RB
Flies around wherever he plays, ran for 2,213 yards and 38 total TDs.
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2/180, Sr., QB-DB
The 64% passer had 13 TD throws and ran for 580 yards.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 5-10/180, Sr., QB-RB-DB
Punt, pass, kick and run man for the Blue Devils.
Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6-4/185, Sr., QB-DB
Accounted for 37 TDs and had three picks on defense.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Easton Weber, BDS, 5-11/210, Jr., RB-LB
Averaged 13 tackles a game for state champs.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 6-0/180, Jr., QB-DB
Class D’s sprints champ is a true dual-threat QB.
Noteworthy games
Aug. 27
Humphrey St. Francis at Wynot (2020, HSF 56-14): Wynot’s only loss of the regular season last year.
Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen (2020, S/T 44-0): Mullen hosts last year’s first-time runner-up.
Sept. 10
Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS (2020, BDS 50-30): BDS could have a 14-game winning streak on the line.
Oct. 1
Allen at Wynot (2020, DNP): Both teams made it to the round of 16 in 2020.
Kenesaw at BDS (2020, BDS 42-23, 60-27): Last year’s champs go against this year’s favorite.
Oct. 14
Pleasanton at Sandhills/Thedford (2020, S/T 77-24, 50-8): Pleasanton gets another shot at stopping Dane Pokorny.
Oct. 15
Central Valley at Humphrey St. Francis (2020, CV 29-12): CV was very close to making the 2020 final.