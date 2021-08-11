Eight Man-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.

* * *

TOP 10

1. Kenesaw (8-2)

Five seniors have been playing varsity since they were freshmen, and they think it’s their year. The Blue Devils will shift some around and Tyson Denkert will line up either at QB or IB for coach Craig Schnitzler.

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-2)

The Irish will be in the hunt again with five returning two-way players, including lineman Brogan Nachtigal and QB Jakub Jordan.

3. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1)

The Knights are coming off their best season, beating Sacred Heart to make their first final. Dane Pokorny will deal fits to opponents. Team needs to replace two linemen and a player on each level of defense.

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1)

Only three starters graduated for the Cardinals. They must replace lineman Isaiah Wiese. Aidan Hedstrom is their field leader at quarterback.