 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight Man-2 playoffs: Falls City Sacred Heart reaches quarterfinals for 9th consecutive season
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Eight Man-2 playoffs: Falls City Sacred Heart reaches quarterfinals for 9th consecutive season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Creighton 54-28 in the Eight Man-2 playoffs Friday night. The Irish led 24-14 at halftime and pulled away to reach the state quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season.

Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46

The Eight Man-2 No. 2 Bulldogs, which had trailed 46-38, stopped the Flyers at the 2-yard line on the final play of the game.

OTHERS

BDS 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28.

Centennial Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

O’Neill St. Mary’s 34, Bloomfield 24

Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert