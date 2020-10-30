Eight Man-2 playoffs: Falls City Sacred Heart reaches quarterfinals for 9th consecutive season

Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Creighton 54-28 in the Eight Man-2 playoffs Friday night. The Irish led 24-14 at halftime and pulled away to reach the state quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season.
Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46
The Eight Man-2 No. 2 Bulldogs, which had trailed 46-38, stopped the Flyers at the 2-yard line on the final play of the game.
OTHERS
BDS 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28.
Centennial Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
O’Neill St. Mary’s 34, Bloomfield 24
Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
