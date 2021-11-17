Eight Man-2 preview: Kenesaw, Sandhills/Thedford will finally square off to be No. 1

Kenesaw and Sandhills/Thedford have topped the ratings since the preseason.

The Eight Man-2 state final in Memorial Stadium will tell the correct order of the undefeated teams.

No. 1 Kenesaw has a slew of four-year players who have gotten the Blue Devils to the school’s first title game since 1990. No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford was in last year’s final, losing to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. Kenesaw beat that team in the semifinal to get to the 2:45 p.m. game Monday in Lincoln.

Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitzler said Sandhills/Thedford does similar things with their run-first offense as the Blue Devils, “but they do it with three and we do it with two.”

Sandhills/Thedford has seniors Trae Hickman (1,209 yards) and Dane Pokorny (1,203) 6 yards apart. Pokorny has the better per-carry average of 10 yards. Quarterback Reece Zutavern has run for 632 yards and passed for 526.

Last year, when Hickman got in six games before tearing an ACL, Pokorny was a 2,000-yard rusher. Hickman’s return gives the Knights a return specialist with 12 career runback touchdowns while having 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a sophomore and senior.