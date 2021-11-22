 Skip to main content
Eight Man-2: Tyson Denkert's six TDs lead Kenesaw to state title
FOOTBALL

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

LINCOLN — Kenesaw’s defense made Tyson Denkert’s six touchdowns hold up for the Blue Devils’ first state football championship.

After Denkert’s score with 5:06 left in the Eight Man-2 final at Memorial Stadium, Sandhills/Thedford drove from its 15 to the Kenesaw 2. Kenesaw backed up the Knights to the 5 by fourth down, and then a holding penalty negated a touchdown run by freshman quarterback Kyle Cox.

Defensive end Joel Katzberg, on fourth down, hurried Cox into a sideways incompletion along the sideline with 1:48 left.

Kenesaw ran out the clock for a 46-40 win.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

