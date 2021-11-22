Eight Man-2: Tyson Denkert's six TDs lead Kenesaw to state title

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.
LINCOLN — Kenesaw’s defense made Tyson Denkert’s six touchdowns hold up for the Blue Devils’ first state football championship.
After Denkert’s score with 5:06 left in the Eight Man-2 final at Memorial Stadium, Sandhills/Thedford drove from its 15 to the Kenesaw 2. Kenesaw backed up the Knights to the 5 by fourth down, and then a holding penalty negated a touchdown run by freshman quarterback Kyle Cox.
Defensive end Joel Katzberg, on fourth down, hurried Cox into a sideways incompletion along the sideline with 1:48 left.
Kenesaw ran out the clock for a 46-40 win.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Monday championship games
Sandhills/Thedford's Kyle Cox loses control of the ball as he's tackled by Kenesaw's Joel Katzberg at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy has his jersey pulled by Sandhills/Thedford's Zeb Wilde at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert jumps past Sandhills/Thedford's Zeb Wilde at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Eli Hansen (70) hugs his mother Tonya after defeating Sandhills/Thedford for the Class D2 state title at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw players hold up their Class D2 state title trophy after defeating Sandhills/Thedford at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert receives his state title medal from head coach Craig Schnitzler after defeating Sandhills/Thedford at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert rips the ball from Sandhills/Thedford's Trae Hickman at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez jumps into the arms of Assistant Coach Nathan Bazata after they defeated Cross County for the D1 championship on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship medals that are being handed out to Howells-Dodge after they defeated Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Evan Haas hugs Assistant Coach Wes Pokorny after they defeated Cross County in the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina runs the ball against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom throws a pass against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County Head Coach Hayden Delano asks officials why a kick fumbled by Howells-Dodge was a touchback instead of a safety during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge Head Coach Mike Speirs, left talks with Levi Belina during a break in the action against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom tries to pull from Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester tries to avoid the grasp of Cross County's Cory Holinger during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Carter Seim runs the ball against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson looks to pass against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The 8-man game between Howells-Dodge and Cross County used a smaller field than Memorial Stadium had, so a temporary goalpost was installed for the D1 championship game on Monday. Neither team attempted a field goal or PAT.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina, No. 22, lines up on offense against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny is tackled by Kenesaw's Drake Olson (43) and Tyson Denkert (10) at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Drew McIntosh catches a touchdown pass against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny dives for a touchdown against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern runs the ball for a touchdown against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Kyle Cox (5) hands the ball off to Reece Zutavern (24) against Kenesaw at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern tackles Kenesaw's Tyson Denkart at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Sean Duffy is stiffarmed by Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert carries the ball for a touchdown at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's R.J. Bayer gets a hand on Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom hand as he throws a pass in the second half during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom pitches the ball to Haiden Held in the second half against Howells-Dodge Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's running back, Levi Belina throws a touchdown pass after getting to quarterback Gavin Nelson in the fourth quarter against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge fans celebrates an interception by Gavin Nelson against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson returns an interception against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's quarterback Gavin Nelson catches a touchdown pass from running back Levi Belina in the fourth quarter against Cross County during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge hoists their trophy after they defeated Cross County for the D1 championship on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Cameron Graham turns away as he listens to his coach Hayden Delano (holding runner-up trophy) talks to his team after losing to Howells-Dodge in the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Cory Hollinger reacts to not being able to catch up to a third-down deep pass in the second quarter against Howells-Dodge during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Gavin Nelson tries to avoid a tackle from Cross County's Shayden Lundstrom in the second quarter during the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cross County's Cameron Graham in the second quarter of the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer tries to tackleCross County's Shayden Lundstrom in the first quarter of the D1 championship game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
