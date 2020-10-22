Eight Man playoffs roundup: Evan Haisch scores 7 TDs to lead LCC in win over Thayer Central

Below is a roundup of both Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 playoff games from Thursday.

EIGHT MAN-1

LCC 76, Thayer Central 36: Evan Haisch ran 47 times for 302 yards and scored seven TDs to lead LCC to a road win. Two Haisch TDs late in the first half swung momentum to LCC. Thayer Central scored with 1:58 left to pull within 24-20, but Haisch then scored on a 4-yard run and added a 35-yard TD catch with three seconds. LCC's lead stayed in double digits after that. ​

Dundy County-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18: Serbando Diaz scored five TDs before halftime and Quade Myers added three more in the second half for the No. 1 Tigers.

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14: Nebraska Christian built a 24-6 lead in the third quarter as Dayton Falk threw TD passes of 44, 48 and 33 yards.

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, H/LHF 34: A three-touchdown third quarter helped Lourdes pull away as it led 20-14 at halftime. Lourdes has won six straight since an 0-2 start.

EIGHT MAN-2

Loomis 52, Leyton 16: Loomis won its seventh straight as the Wolves built a 36-0 halftime lead. Loomis earned its first playoff win since 2016.