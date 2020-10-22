 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight Man playoffs roundup: Evan Haisch scores 7 TDs to lead LCC in win over Thayer Central
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Eight Man playoffs roundup: Evan Haisch scores 7 TDs to lead LCC in win over Thayer Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Below is a roundup of both Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 playoff games from Thursday. 

EIGHT MAN-1

LCC 76, Thayer Central 36: Evan Haisch ran 47 times for 302 yards and scored seven TDs to lead LCC to a road win. Two Haisch TDs late in the first half swung momentum to LCC. Thayer Central scored with 1:58 left to pull within 24-20, but Haisch then scored on a 4-yard run and added a 35-yard TD catch with three seconds. LCC's lead stayed in double digits after that. ​

Dundy County-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18: Serbando Diaz scored five TDs before halftime and Quade Myers added three more in the second half for the No. 1 Tigers.

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14: Nebraska Christian built a 24-6 lead in the third quarter as Dayton Falk threw TD passes of 44, 48 and 33 yards.

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, H/LHF 34: A three-touchdown third quarter helped Lourdes pull away as it led 20-14 at halftime. Lourdes has won six straight since an 0-2 start.

EIGHT MAN-2

Loomis 52, Leyton 16: Loomis won its seventh straight as the Wolves built a 36-0 halftime lead. Loomis earned its first playoff win since 2016.

BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0: Dalton Kleinschmidt scored three first-quarter touchdowns and top-ranked BDS built a 42-0 halftime lead.

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22: Unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford put up 54 first-half points.

O'Neill St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18: St. Mary's improved to 9-0 as it led 30-6 at the half.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert