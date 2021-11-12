Eight Man, Six Man roundup: Six teams advanced to the football state championships

Eight Man-1

No. 2 Howells-Dodge 56, No. 1 Burwell 18: Howells-Dodge (12-0) scored twice in the final 2:24 of the first half and maintained that momentum.

No. 3 Cross County 56, No. 10 Hitchcock County 20: Carter Seim rushed for 256 yards and five touchdowns for the Cougars (11-0), who led 24-20 before scoring just before halftime.

Eight Man-2

No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford 52, No. 10 Elgin/Pope John 8: Sandhills/Thedford built a 36-0 halftime lead while improving to 12-0.

No. 1 Kenesaw 36, No. 7 BDS 6: Kenesaw held BDS, which had averaged 44 points a game in the playoffs, to one first-half touchdown. Kenesaw had lost to BDS in last year’s quarterfinal, but now the Blue Devils head to final for the first time since 1990.

Six Man

No. 2 Potter-Dix 39, No. 3 Spalding Academy 38: Potter-Dix turned back Spalding’s second-half charge to reach its first state final. Potter-Dix led 31-6 at halftime, but Spalding closed to 31-30 with 9:07 left. Potter-Dix went up 39-30 with 2:27 left, and while Spalding scored 54 seconds later, the Coyotes.