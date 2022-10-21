Eight teams crowned champions at Nebraska state cross country meet

CLASS A

KEARNEY, Neb. — Mia Murray reacted the way most teenagers would when she found out she would be moving from West Virginia to Nebraska the summer before her sophomore year.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t the biggest fan of it,” Murray said.

But things have turned out well for her at Lincoln East. On Friday, the junior won the all-class gold medal while helping the Spartans to their fifth consecutive Class A state championship.

Murray moved to Lincoln when her dad, Ben, took a position with the Nebraska athletic department. She quickly found something special with Lincoln East.

“After the first couple of practices it was home,” Murray said.

Murray won Class A by seven seconds in 18:23. Stella Miner, the 2020 state champion from Omaha Westside, finished second in the 5,000 meters.

Murray won the final six races of the season.

“She’s been on a roll,” East coach Brian Kabourek said. “I took her aside and said, ‘You don’t change anything. You got the formula for running, you just need to stick to it.’ And she did stick to it.”

East’s five-peat is tied for fourth longest of consecutive team titles in girls cross country.

This time, it came in dominate fashion. The Spartans finished 59 points ahead of runner-up Westside (64-123).

The showdown in the Class A boys race was won by Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez. He finished in 15:36, two seconds ahead of Max Myers from Lincoln Southwest.

They were followed by Jack Witte of Millard West, Isaac Graff of Lincoln East and Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk.

Two weeks ago, Gonzalez was shocked to win the Heartland Conference meet in a talented field. Then he won state.

“It was a childhood dream,” Gonzalez said. “To get it done as a sophomore is completely different.”

Ochoa had the lead at the 1- and 2-mile mark.

“I didn’t think we’d catch Ochoa. He took off blazing fast,” Gonzalez said. “And then Myers put on a surge. But I thought about my team, and put on the jets and got him.”

Gonzalez is the fifth individual champion for Fremont.

His finish helped the Tigers win the team championship. Millard West finished second and Gretna was third.

— Brent Wagner, Lincoln Journal Star

CLASS B

Gering's Madison Seiler capped her high school career with another championship as the senior won her third Class B cross country title Friday at Kearney Country Club.

Seiler won by 30 seconds in 19:13. She was injured last season, but still won at state.

“I’m just so thankful that I had this opportunity just to run with these amazing women,” Seiler said.

Seiler led from start to finish, and had the biggest smile of the eight champions when she crossed the finish line.

“God has given me this amazing gift, and I just thought why not use it and glorify him in every way,” Seiler said. “I’m just so grateful to be here.”

Norris won the team championship with 50 points, finishing 19 points ahead of second-place Bennington.

Norris's Riley Boonstra won the boys title by 15 seconds in 16:14. The junior has kept improving at state, finishing 35th, then fourth and now first.

“I never knew I’d be able to do stuff like this,” Boonstra said.

Boonstra was in sixth place at one point in the race, but took the lead with a mile left and never let it go.

When he crossed the line he held up one finger as the state champion. He’d thought about that moment many times during hard workouts, long car rides and before he went to sleep. He’s just the second Norris boy to win an individual title at state.

“All of my friends back in Hickman at Norris have been talking to me all week about how they want to win. It was good to get the job done,” Boonstra said.

Class B team champion Lexington had a 2-4-5-7-9 finish for a team score of 23. That’s the fifth-best team score in the 60 years of the NSAA state meet.

— Brent Wagner, Lincoln Journal Star

CLASS C

Carson Noecker finished his high school career in typical fashion at Kearney Country Club. But Friday's run was anything but typical.

The Hartington senior won the Class C cross country title to become the state's first male four-time champion. He also broke the meet record (14:58.3) and won his second all-class medal.

“I knew it was going to be my last race running this course,” Noecker said. “I thought about how I had a lot of pressure to win. But then I thought about it a lot, and I didn’t have any pressure coming in here because I’ve been blessed to do what I’ve done.

“If I hadn’t won today, I’ve still got a lot to be thankful for. For my career, I’ve just been along for the ride. I’ve got to thank God for that and getting to run this course.”

On Friday, Noecker quickly pulled away from the field and held a 38-second advantage at the mile mark. He increased that to 1:17 at two miles and finished 1:44.7 ahead of Platteview’s AJ Raszler.

As is his tradition, Noecker stayed as close as he was allowed to the finish line to congratulate the other finishers. Then he displayed his modesty while talking about being the first four-time boys state champ.

“It’s something that’s pretty amazing, but I was just running my best and give all praise and glory to God for getting to represent my school and the state of Nebraska,” he said. “Just getting to have the team around me and the community supporting me, I feel that’s even more amazing.”

In the boys team race, Gothenburg edged Lincoln Christian 45-47 for the title.

On the girls side, the race also was decided by two points with Wayne winning its first state title since 1996 over Auburn. Arlington’s Keelianne Green repeated as the individual champion in 19:15.5.

Running has been a meaningful part of Noecker’s time in high school, where he attends Hartington Cedar Catholic and runs cross country as part of the co-op with Hartington-Newcastle.

“It’s been amazing to be part of the sport, part of the team,” he said. “There are more days that are tough than easy. It’s one of those sports where you’ve got to be mentally strong and physically strong. I think that’s pretty amazing everyone out here running from first to last. …

“You’ve got to put it on yourself to get better. You only have a few months in the season, so in the summer and winter, I feel like you’ve got to train on your own. It’s something you’ve got to focus on to get better, just like in everyday life in anything you want to do.”

Running in college is something Noecker is interested in, but doesn't have those plans yet.

“Maybe I’ll go on in life and do something more amazing than this,” he said. “Each and every day, just live life in the moment and have no fear. … I’m just along for the ride and blessed with whatever happens."

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

CLASS D

It wasn’t as easy as it might have looked, but Crofton’s Jordyn Arens became the 12th three-time girls state cross country champion by winning Class D again on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

The two-time defending champion won in 19:29.8, comfortably ahead of Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan (20:12.2). No one has stayed within 30 seconds of Arens during her three-peat, setting her up to attempt to become the fourth four-time girls state champion next fall.

She said it wasn’t a perfect race, but she was happy with the result.

“At the beginning I felt pretty strong,” Arens said. “I started out a little fast, but definitely in the middle part where there isn’t much shade, the heat started to get to me. I didn’t stay as consistent as I wanted to be, but overall I’m pretty happy with what I accomplished.”

She didn’t immediately reflect on being a three-time champion.

“My first thought was, ‘Good, I got past the finish line before I fell over,’” she said. “And then I guess I was, ‘OK , I need to catch my breath and then I have to be there for my teammates because they’re going to be just as tired as me.

“And not just my teammates, but also the other competitors. I know if I’m struggling and I’m hurting, I love when other people around me come and support me and are present. I feel it’s very important to just go back and offer a hand or comfort when they are done running.”

It was a tight battle in the team race. Hemingford won with 38 points to edge out Ainsworth (40) and Crofton (41).

Bellevue Cornerstone beat out North Platte St. Patrick’s 16-19 for the boys championship.

Wallace’s Trey Robertson was the individual medalist by seven seconds over St. Patrick’s Jarrett Miles.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News