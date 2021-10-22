Eight teams crowned champions at the Nebraska state cross country meet

Eight teams captured state titles at the Nebraska high school state cross country meet on Friday. Find out which teams won and who claimed individual titles below.
Class A
BOYS
KEARNEY, Neb. — The only drama of the day was between Gabe Hinrichs and the clock.
The Elkhorn South senior, running away with the Class A race, was watching the time tick into the 15:10s as he neared the finish line at Kearney Country Club.
He had to better the 15:19.1 by Class C winner Carson Noecker of Hartington for the all-class gold medal.
By less than one second, Hinrichs made it. He crossed in 15:18.2.
“I was going for the record, but I’m happy with the gold," Hinrichs said.
Hinrichs said he saw Noecker’s time and thought it was beatable.
“That’s what I went out and tried to do," he said. “I didn’t know if I was going to do it in the middle part, but I was able to kick it hard. I saw I was close to 15:19.”
Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast was second, 25 seconds behind. None of the eight races on a 72-degree day at Kearney Country Club had a close finish.
Fremont repeated as team champion by topping pre-meet favorite Millard West 66-69. Seniors Carter Waters were fourth and Nolan Miller seventh, freshman Juan Gonzalez 11th, with seniors Francisco Garcia Jr. and Aaron Ladd also counting toward the team total.
Piercze Marshall was fourth and Jack Witte 15th as Millard West’s only medalists.
GIRLS
Elli Dahl is all the way back.
The Fremont senior, who was slowed last season by a preseason injury, set the state-meet record Friday in winning Class A and the all-class gold for the second time in three years.
“I got passionate this year. I think that’s exactly what happened. I trusted our workouts," Dahl said. “My goal was to break the state-meet record.”
She was in a tight duel for the first 2 miles with Elkhorn South junior Jaci Sievers. Friday was their fourth meeting of the season after the first three were won by Dahl by a total of 9.2 seconds.
This time, with Dahl crossing in 17:58.0, the margin was 29.5 seconds.
It was on the last uphill stretch, Dahl said, that she sensed she was gaining separation.
“I didn’t really check my back so I could be wrong, but that’s where I think I did OK," she said.
Next comes track season for Dahl. Her goals, she said, are to have personal records and crack the all-time top 10s in her events.
Lincoln East extended its hold on the Class A girls team title for a fourth year, the longest streak since Omaha Marian won five in a row ending in 2007. With no seniors in the lineup, the Spartans appear set up for more.
Sophomores Peyton Svehla and Mia Murray and junior Izzy Apel crossed in sequence from seventh to ninth. Freshman Ella Herzberg was 17th, junior Berlyn Schutz 18th, sophomore Jordyn Wissing 25th and sophomore Brookelyn Rasmusssen 47th.
East’s winning score was 54. For the fourth straight year, Fremont was second. The Tigers had 87 points to 110 for third-place Lincoln Southwest.
Class B
Madison Seiler’s smile belied what she had gone through to repeat as Class B cross country champion.
Or maybe it was validation.
The Gering junior tore all the ligaments in an ankle on July 1 while playing basketball. She said she still has “some hardware” in the ankle.
“It was a freak accident. There was a leak in the ceiling and I just slipped on some water," Seiler said. “It was an injury where I thought I wasn’t going to be running at all this season. I’ve actually had only a solid five weeks to train.
“So coming in here and doing this, it’s very overwhelming.”
Seiler’s winning time was 19:29.5.
Mesuidi Ejerso became South Sioux City’s second champion and first in five years, winning by more than 21 seconds over Seward’s Nathan Nottingham with a 16:28.6.
Ejerso said he sat back for the first mile.
“I picked up the pace there," he said. “I know for sure I’m going to win the race. I just stuck with them for the first mile and then after that I went.”
Norris had two freshmen and a sophomore in the top 11 to win the Class B girls team title for the first time. Kendall Zavala was runner-up to Seiler, with sophomore Ellie Thomas fifth and Atlee Wallman 11th, as the Titans outpaced Eastern Midlands Conference foe Bennington 24-45. Omaha Skutt was third and Elkhorn North fourth.
Lexington ended a four-year title hold by Skutt’s boys with a close victory over the SkyHawks. Oscar Aguado-Mendez was seventh, Ian Salazar-Molina eighth, Jayden Ureste 10th and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza 13th for the Minutemen as they scored 34 points to 38 for Skutt.
The SkyHawks had two in the top six, Thomas Richteregger in third and McCoy Haussler in sixth.
Class C and D
Keeli Green was in disbelief.
“It's so surreal," Arlington’s newcomer to distance running said Friday after winning the Class C girls cross country title at Kearney Country Club.
“It was a complete shot in the dark. I finally found something that clicked really good for me," she continued “It's a great feeling to find something that you really love and that you just become obsessed with and want to do it all year round.”
While she was breaking through, Carson Noecker of Hartington was adding to his title collection. The junior won his third Class C championship but he finished second to Class A champion Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South for the all-class gold.
Class D’s champions were Ainsworth senior Ty Schlueter and Crofton junior Jordyn Arens, who was a repeat winner.
Fort Calhoun’s Class C boys title was its first after many years of contending. The Pioneers had a 3-4-5 finish with senior Jacob Rupp and juniors Ely and Lance Olberding to score 46 points to 58 for runner-up Sidney.
Norfolk Catholic won its sixth boys title, but first since 2016. The Knights had a 4-10 finish from Ben Hammond and Trey Foeking for a 20-39 Class D win over McCool Junction and Bellevue Cornerstone, with McCool winning the tiebreaker for the runner-up trophy.
Sidney’s girls won Class C for the first time. Talissa Tanquary was fourth and Lydia Peters 15th as the Red Raiders squeezed out a 64-67 win over Lincoln Christian.
Arens led Crofton to its state-record 20th championship in girls cross country, but it’s first since 2015. Her freshman sister, Rylie, was 17th as the Warriors won by two points with 46. The next three teams — Nebraska Christian, Ainsworth and North Platte St. Patrick’s — were separated by five points.
Noecker became the first three-time winner in Class C boys, following Aidan Wheelock of Minden (2016-18). His Class C record time of 15:19.6 was 2.5 seconds ahead of his gold-medal time in 2020.
“I’m happy with that, but I just want to continue to keep trying to improve each and every day and I guess whatever happens in the futire, it’s in God’s hands," Noecker said.
Arens stayed on track for her career sweep. Her time of 19:11.5 was slower than last year’s 19:06.6.
“This is a tough course. I was hoping to get in the 18s but it just wasn't to be," she said. “I’ll keep training harder and hopefully next year I can get there.”
Schlueter had been seventh as a junior and second last year.
“It was a 500-mile-plus summer, every morning," he said. “This is what I’ve been working for this whole time.”
Green is a junior who took up cross country after playing softball for the Eagles her first two years. Her winning time was 18:50.1, which was fourth-fastest regardless of class. At her breakout meet, the UNK Invitational on the state meet course last month, she ran 19:01 when it was 20 degrees warmer.
“Especially with that change in temperature I thought my time would be significantly faster and it wasn’t. That’s OK,” she said.
That’s when she got emotional, realizing what she had achieved.