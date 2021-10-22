Eight teams crowned champions at the Nebraska state cross country meet

Sidney’s girls won Class C for the first time. Talissa Tanquary was fourth and Lydia Peters 15th as the Red Raiders squeezed out a 64-67 win over Lincoln Christian.

Arens led Crofton to its state-record 20th championship in girls cross country, but it’s first since 2015. Her freshman sister, Rylie, was 17th as the Warriors won by two points with 46. The next three teams — Nebraska Christian, Ainsworth and North Platte St. Patrick’s — were separated by five points.

Noecker became the first three-time winner in Class C boys, following Aidan Wheelock of Minden (2016-18). His Class C record time of 15:19.6 was 2.5 seconds ahead of his gold-medal time in 2020.

“I’m happy with that, but I just want to continue to keep trying to improve each and every day and I guess whatever happens in the futire, it’s in God’s hands," Noecker said.

Arens stayed on track for her career sweep. Her time of 19:11.5 was slower than last year’s 19:06.6.

“This is a tough course. I was hoping to get in the 18s but it just wasn't to be," she said. “I’ll keep training harder and hopefully next year I can get there.”

Schlueter had been seventh as a junior and second last year.