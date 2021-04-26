Elkhorn baseball survives offensive battle with Papillion-La Vista

A strong wind on the warmest day of spring translated into a lot of offense Monday night at Elkhorn High.
When it was over, the Class B No. 2 Antlers outlasted Class A Papillion-La Vista 11-10. The teams combined for 26 hits in the almost three-hour game.
The biggest bopper was the Monarchs’ Nick Chanez, though it came in a losing effort. He tripled and belted a pair of homers — including a grand slam — and had six RBIs.
“A win is a win, especially against a good team like that,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “They hit the heck out of the ball, but somehow, we survived.”
It helped having Nebraska recruit Drew Christo around to close things out. He got the final out of the sixth inning on a strikeout, then fanned two more in a 1-2-3 seventh to notch the save.
“Drew is a nice weapon to have,” McCright said. “This was his bullpen session in between starts.”
Antlers catcher Grant Gutschow, who collected three RBIs, had a good view from behind the plate.
“I’m glad I’m catching Drew and not trying to hit off of him,” he said. “They’re a tough team, but he came in and got the job done.”
Gutschow had a sacrifice fly and a two-run double to lead the Elkhorn attack. He also had a long night behind the plate as the game-time temperature soared to 91 degrees.
“I was drinking a lot of water,” he said. “It seemed pretty hot back there because we haven’t had much weather like this.”
The Monarchs jumped to a 6-2 lead in the third after the grand slam by Chanez, who has just recently begun playing for Papio after transferring from Bellevue West.
“Nick has contributed right away,” Papio coach Nate McCabe said. “He’s been a nice addition to the team.”
Elkhorn erased that deficit with three in the third and two in the fourth. After Papio tied it 7-7 on a wild pitch, the Antlers went ahead to stay with a four-run fifth.
Alex Calabrese and Kyler Randazzo each had RBI triples, Chase Smith delivered a run-scoring double and Connor Hunt chipped in an RBI single in that inning. Randazzo finished a home run short of a cycle and scored three runs.
Papio scored three in the sixth with the help of Chanez’s second homer but came up one run short when Christo shut the door.
“The little things hurt us today, especially defensively,” McCabe said. “But I was proud of the way we kept battling.”