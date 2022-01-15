Elkhorn boys and Millard North girls win team titles at Millard North Invitational

A quartet of juniors who first caught Chris Jenson’s attention five years ago continued to prove Saturday that the longtime Elkhorn swimming coach knows talent when he sees it.
Ryan Mayo, Jacob Horner, Greg Wehbe and Blake Forsberg helped power Elkhorn to the team title at the Millard North Invitational. Victories in five individual events and both freestyle relays helped Elkhorn outscore runner-up Millard North 274.5-231.
What is normally a two-day event, with the girls competing on Friday, was a combined meet Saturday because of freezing rain and snowfall Friday that closed schools and postponed all high school athletic competitions.
The host Mustangs won the girls event with 268.5 points. Lincoln East edged Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 204-202 for second place.
Jenson first spotted those four boys competing as sixth graders for the Aquatic Club of Elkhorn (ACE) Otters. He quickly realized all four would be important cogs for the continued success of an Elkhorn swimming program that has been building a solid foundation since its early co-op days with Omaha Westside.
“They’re a pretty solid group and they’ve been on my radar coming up through club program,” Jenson said. “There’s a whole bunch of (other juniors) under them we’re trying to get up with them. There’s 16 juniors on our team, and they’ve been a group that’s been really strong going back to their middle school days.”
Mayo and Jenson have had a friendly wager in place since Mayo and his mates arrived as freshmen. It started because Mayo believes Jenson has more than a passing resemblance to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
“He made a bet with me,” Jenson said. “If he won a state championship or set a school record, that I had to dress up in chef’s gear.”
Mayo lived up to his part of the bargain last season with a surprise victory in the 100-yard butterfly state championship race.
So, coach, have you paid up yet?
“I haven’t done that yet, and he keeps asking me when I’m going to,” Jenson said.
Instead, Jenson has doubled down on the original wager.
“I’ve asked him, ‘How about we repeat as champion?’” Jenson said. “If that happens, I’ll dress up and make him his favorite meal.”
Mayo agreed to the new challenge, and he also won Saturday’s 100 fly race in 52.42, but Jenson still doesn’t know what that meal would be.
“We haven’t got that far in the discussion yet.”
Horner, the team captain whose father, Ryan Horner, swam at Millard North, won two events Saturday. He earned the 50 freestyle title in 22.32 before touching first in the 100 backstroke in 53.17.
“Jacob loves this meet because he tries to beat his dad’s records every time we go back to Millard North,” Jenson said. “This year he’s also motivated after seeing what Ryan did at state last year. He’s trying to make a name for himself.”
Wehbe also won two individual events — the 200 free (1:46.30) and 100 free (48.73). All three were joined by Forsberg on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay quartets.
“Forsberg, he can do a little bit of everything for us,” Jenson said. “The 200 free, the 200 IM, the breaststroke; he did a lot of butterfly for us at the beginning of the year.
“He can go in a lot of different spots. They all can do that. That provides me a lot of options. They love to be challenged, and they’re a joy to be around when they’re like that.”
BOYS
Team scoring: Elkhorn 274.5, Millard North 231, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 161, Lincoln Pius X 149.5, Lincoln East 147, Omaha Central 122, Millard West 93, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic/Wisner-Pilger 72, Bellevue West 66, Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 26, Columbus 18.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Riley O’Toole, Andrew Zheng, Kalvin Hahn, Tommy Eichmann), 1:38.96. 200 freestyle: Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:46.30. 200 individual medley: Hahn, 1:54.41. 50 freestyle: Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 22.32. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 474.95 points. 100 butterfly: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 52.42. 100 freestyle: Wehbe, 48.73. 500 freestyle: Nolan Gray, Central, 5:00.02. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Horner, Blake Forsberg, Wehbe), 1:28.33. 100 backstroke: Horner, 53.17. 100 breaststroke: Hahn, 57.81. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Wehbe, Horner, Forsberg, Mayo), 3:16.65.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Millard North 268.5, Lincoln East 204, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 202, Elkhorn 174.5, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic/Wisner-Pilger 124, Millard West 80, Gretna 79, Bellevue West 72, Omaha Central 65, Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln Pius X 52, Columbus 10.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Mimi McLeay, Ella Petrick, Shirya Samanta, Maddie McLeay), 1:50.88. 200 freestyle: Stephanie Branson, MN, 2:00.41. 200 individual medley: Joslyn Jacobs, 2:14.52. 50 freestyle: Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.81. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 495.90 points. 100 butterfly: Samanta, 59.00. 100 freestyle: Avari Wischhof, LE, 52.83. 500 freestyle: Mimi McLeay, 5:29.21. 200 freestyle relay: Millard North (Maddie McLeay, Branson, Petrick, Samanta), 1:38.61. 100 backstroke: Lauryn Kounovsky, Gretna, 1:00.84. 100 breaststroke: Petrick, 1:06.02. 400 freestyle relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Ford, Gracie Cunningham, Leah Erlbacher, Dendinger), 3:39.74.