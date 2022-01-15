Elkhorn boys and Millard North girls win team titles at Millard North Invitational

Mayo and Jenson have had a friendly wager in place since Mayo and his mates arrived as freshmen. It started because Mayo believes Jenson has more than a passing resemblance to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

“He made a bet with me,” Jenson said. “If he won a state championship or set a school record, that I had to dress up in chef’s gear.”

Mayo lived up to his part of the bargain last season with a surprise victory in the 100-yard butterfly state championship race.

So, coach, have you paid up yet?

“I haven’t done that yet, and he keeps asking me when I’m going to,” Jenson said.

Instead, Jenson has doubled down on the original wager.

“I’ve asked him, ‘How about we repeat as champion?’” Jenson said. “If that happens, I’ll dress up and make him his favorite meal.”

Mayo agreed to the new challenge, and he also won Saturday’s 100 fly race in 52.42, but Jenson still doesn’t know what that meal would be.

“We haven’t got that far in the discussion yet.”