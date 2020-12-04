 Skip to main content
Elkhorn boys basketball opens season with win over Bennington
BASKETBALL

Elkhorn boys basketball opens season with win over Bennington

New starter Trevor Bills had 13 points, starting with two 3-point plays, as Class B No. 2 Elkhorn boys basketball opened their season Friday night with a 55-30 win at No. 8 Bennington.

The Badgers (1-1), who had scored 71 points Thursday night in a win over preseason Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo, were 4-of-26 on 3-pointers.

NU baseball signee Drew Christo had 11 points and six rebounds, five on the offensive end, for the Antlers.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

