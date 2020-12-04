Elkhorn boys basketball opens season with win over Bennington

New starter Trevor Bills had 13 points, starting with two 3-point plays, as Class B No. 2 Elkhorn boys basketball opened their season Friday night with a 55-30 win at No. 8 Bennington.

The Badgers (1-1), who had scored 71 points Thursday night in a win over preseason Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo, were 4-of-26 on 3-pointers.

NU baseball signee Drew Christo had 11 points and six rebounds, five on the offensive end, for the Antlers.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.