Elkhorn boys basketball opens season with win over Bennington

New starter Trevor Bills had 13 points, starting with two 3-point plays, as Class B No. 2 Elkhorn boys basketball opened their season Friday night with a 55-30 win at No. 8 Bennington.
The Badgers (1-1), who had scored 71 points Thursday night in a win over preseason Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo, were 4-of-26 on 3-pointers.
NU baseball signee Drew Christo had 11 points and six rebounds, five on the offensive end, for the Antlers.
