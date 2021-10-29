Elkhorn downs York in the first round of the Class B football playoffs

The wind was gusting to 30 mph Friday afternoon at Elkhorn Stadium.

It didn’t matter to defending Class B champion Elkhorn in its 36-0 win over York in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday afternoon.

The Antlers (9-1) had the wind at their back in the first quarter and what did they do with it? Ran on every play, good for a 6-0 lead.

Going into the breeze in the second quarter, quarterback Connor Hunt connected on three short passes. The second one, Brody Schmielau broke for a 64-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead. The third one, Tanner Houck gained 20 yards and Hunt scored four plays later.

Hayden Stec then put away the Dukes (4-6) with a 71-yard run and an 85-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Elkhorn held York to 66 yards in the first half and 172 for the game.

York (4-6)..............0 0 0 0—0

At Elkhorn (9-1).....6 14 16 0—36

E: Henry Kroger 2 run (kick blocked)

E: Brody Schmielau 64 pass from Connor Hunt (Cole Houck kick)

E: Hunt 4 run (Houck kick)