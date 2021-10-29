 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn downs York in the first round of the Class B football playoffs
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Elkhorn downs York in the first round of the Class B football playoffs

The wind was gusting to 30 mph Friday afternoon at Elkhorn Stadium.

It didn’t matter to defending Class B champion Elkhorn in its 36-0 win over York in the first round of the Class B playoffs Friday afternoon.

The Antlers (9-1) had the wind at their back in the first quarter and what did they do with it? Ran on every play, good for a 6-0 lead.

Going into the breeze in the second quarter, quarterback Connor Hunt connected on three short passes. The second one, Brody Schmielau broke for a 64-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead. The third one, Tanner Houck gained 20 yards and Hunt scored four plays later.

Hayden Stec then put away the Dukes (4-6) with a 71-yard run and an 85-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Elkhorn held York to 66 yards in the first half and 172 for the game.

York (4-6)..............0    0    0  0—0

At Elkhorn (9-1).....6  14  16  0—36

E: Henry Kroger 2 run (kick blocked)

E: Brody Schmielau 64 pass from Connor Hunt (Cole Houck kick)

E: Hunt 4 run (Houck kick)

E: Hayden Stec 71 run (PAT failed)

E: Stec 85 interception return (Houck kick)

E: FG Houck 32

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert