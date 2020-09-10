Elkhorn football rides a strong defensive effort to a win over Waverly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn proved Thursday night that figuring out Class B this season won’t be easy.

The Class B No. 5 Antlers rode a strong defensive effort to a 13-7 home win over No. 1 Waverly. Elkhorn, which was top-ranked in the preseason, won its second straight after losing its opener against Norris.

“I knew we had a decent team," Antlers coach Mark Wortman said. “We got better last week (a win over Omaha Roncalli) and I think we can still get better."

Elkhorn also might have caught Waverly at a good time. The Vikings were coming off an emotional 17-7 win over Omaha Skutt that snapped the SkyHawks’ 27-game win streak.

The Antlers’ defense held Waverly to 177 yards in total offense — 153 on the ground and 24 through the air. The Vikings completed just one pass for 5 yards in the second half.

“I’m extremely proud of our defense," Wortman said. “They’ve got a couple of guys who can run like the wind so to play like that was really something."

Those two Waverly speedsters are seniors Evan Canoyer and Zane Schawang. Canoyer rushed 12 times for 97 yards, while Schawang, who was averaging 109 yards per game, was held to 31.