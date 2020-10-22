 Skip to main content
Elkhorn football stops last-second play to defeat Omaha Skutt
FOOTBALL

Elkhorn football stops last-second play to defeat Omaha Skutt

Grant Gutschow

Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow looks to throw a pass against Omaha Skutt.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn stopped Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker short of the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the game’s final play to take a 24-21 victory Thursday night.

The No. 6 Antlers (7-2) did the only scoring of the second half on sophomore Cole Houck’s 27-yard field goal with 7:32 to play at Skutt.

Photos: Omaha Skutt falls to Elkhorn

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

