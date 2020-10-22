Elkhorn football stops last-second play to defeat Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn stopped Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker short of the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the game’s final play to take a 24-21 victory Thursday night.
The No. 6 Antlers (7-2) did the only scoring of the second half on sophomore Cole Houck’s 27-yard field goal with 7:32 to play at Skutt.
2 yards...1 second and Elkhorn with this goal line stop to win it. Antlers 24-21 over Skutt. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/bn4NffJVF2— MikeSautterOWH (@MikeSautterOWH) October 23, 2020
